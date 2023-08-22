2024 KTM 390 Duke makes global debut! What’s new on the pocket rocket?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 22, 2023

The third-generation KTM 390 Duke has made its global debut and arrives with comprehensive upgrades right from the design to performance 

The 2024 390 Duke gets a comprehensive redesign with new boomerang-shaped LED DRLs, extended shrouds on the fuel tank shrouds & an exposed rear subframe

The new KTM 390 Duke gets a bigger 399 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, as opposed to the 373 cc motor seen on the current unit

KTM has introduced a bigger airbox, like the latest RC 390, while there’s a new aluminium swingarm

 Check product page

There 2024 390 Duke gets more electronic aids. 3 riding modes - Street, Rain & Track, Supermoto ABS and launch control

The new 5-inch TFT screen gets Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation, call/SMS alerts and music control

Suspension duties are handled by 43 mm USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear, both of which are fully adjustable

The seat height has gone down to 800 mm from 820 mm seen on the current motorcycle

KTM will bring the 2024 390 Duke to India sometime next year. It will be made in India by Bajaj Auto 
Want to know more about the 2024 KTM 390 Duke?
Click Here