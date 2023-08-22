The third-generation KTM 390 Duke has made its global debut and arrives with comprehensive upgrades right from the design to performance
The 2024 390 Duke gets a comprehensive redesign with new boomerang-shaped LED DRLs, extended shrouds on the fuel tank shrouds & an exposed rear subframe
The new KTM 390 Duke gets a bigger 399 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, as opposed to the 373 cc motor seen on the current unit
KTM has introduced a bigger airbox, like the latest RC 390, while there’s a new aluminium swingarm
There 2024 390 Duke gets more electronic aids. 3 riding modes - Street, Rain & Track, Supermoto ABS and launch control
The new 5-inch TFT screen gets Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation, call/SMS alerts and music control
Suspension duties are handled by 43 mm USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear, both of which are fully adjustable
The seat height has gone down to 800 mm from 820 mm seen on the current motorcycle
KTM will bring the 2024 390 Duke to India sometime next year. It will be made in India by Bajaj Auto