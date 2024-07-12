Ducati Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition revealed, limited to only 555 units

Ducati has taken the wraps off the new Panigale V2 Superquadro final edition globally, celebrating the endof the iconic Superquadro twin-cylinder engine. The motor traces its origins over thirty years ago, of 90-degree V2 engines with desmodromic four valve per cylinder distribution. Ducati says the Superquadro engine on the final edition is the most sophisticated twin-cylinder unit ever produced by the Italian company and the limited edition motorcycle will be limited to just 555 units worldwide.

Ducati Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition: What’s different?

Compared to the standard Ducati Panigale V2, the new Superquadro final edition gets several elements to make it stand out. The bike is finished in the red, white and black paint scheme, while the fuel tank is painted grey. The Italian tri-colour and the outline of the forward facing cylinder head of the engine makes it to the side fairing of the motorcycle. The livery has been co-created by the Centro Stile Ducati and Drudi Performance.

Each of the final edition motorcycles will get a unique triple clamp with the limited edition number mentioned

Other special details on the Ducati Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition include the billet aluminium steering plate with the serial number of each of the limited edition examples. The bike also gets the exhaust end cap, swingarm protection, shock protector, chain guard and clutch cover, all made out carbon fibre. Furthermore, the limited edition bike gets adjustable Rizoma billet aluminium foot pegs and the Italian flag sewn into the seat.

Ducati Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition Specifications

On the Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition, the Superquadro engine has adopted with a displacement of 955 cc, striking a fine balance between the road and track. The motor develops 153 bhp at 10,750 rpm and 104 Nm of peak torque at 9,000 rpm. The bike underpinned by a monocoque frame with the engine as a stressed member.

The suspension setup comprises 43 mm Ohlins USD front forks and an Ohlins TTX36 rear monoshock. The bike rides on 17-inch wheels with Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsa tyres. Braking performance comes from Brembo monobloc M4.32 callipers that with 320 mm front discs and a 245 mm single disc at the rear with a single Brembo callper.

The Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition is offered in single-seater configuration, with sports grips. The animation of the dashboard at key-on and the contact key further give the bike its unique touch. Ducati is also offering customers to make the bike track-ready by removing the license plate and mirrors, and the billet aluminium racing tank cap, which will be delivered along with the bilke. The Panigale V2 already gets a GPS module for DDA data acquisition.

The first Superquadro engine was created in 2011 for the 1199 Panigale. The name is derived from the high ratio between bore and stroke, which in the 1285 cc displacement allowed it to deliver maximum power value for a twin-cylinder.

Ducati Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition India Launch

Each of the Ducati Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Editions are made unique by the triple clamp, machined from solid parts. The model number will also be shown on this piece. The limited edition offering will be available in October this year and will be accompanied by a certificate of authenticity and a personalised motorcycle cover. Expect a few units of the limited edition Panigale V2 to make its way to India as well.

