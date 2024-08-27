HT Auto
Ducati Multistrada V4 RS teased for India ahead of launch

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Aug 2024, 21:14 PM
The Ducati Multistrada V4 RS is the more track-focused iteration of the adventure tourer and gets a host of upgrades to maximise performance out of th
2024 Ducati Multistrada V4 RS Teaser
Ducati has dropped the teaser for the new Multistrada V4 RS on its social media handles for the Indian market. The new Ducati Multistrada V4 RS was listed on the brand’s India website in June this year but the launch is likely to be imminent. The RS is the more track-focused iteration of the adventure tourer and gets a host of upgrades to maximise performance out of the Multistrada platform.

Ducati Multistrada V4 RS Specifications

The Ducati Multistrada V4 RS made its global debut in October last year and will arrive in India as a full import. Power comes from the 1,103 Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine, borrowed from the Panigale V4. The engine develops up to 177 bhp at 13,500 rpm and 118 Nm of peak torque at 9,500 rpm. Compared to the Gran Turismo V4 engine on the Multistrada, this one is more track-oriented.

Also Read : 2024 Ducati Multistrada V4 RS breaks cover globally as the brand's sportiest ADV

2024 Ducati Multistrada V4 RS
The 2024 Ducati Multistrada V4 RS brings more track-bred performance to the brand's flagship tourer borrowing the new V4 motor from the Panigale V4
2024 Ducati Multistrada V4 RS
The 2024 Ducati Multistrada V4 RS brings more track-bred performance to the brand's flagship tourer borrowing the new V4 motor from the Panigale V4

Ducati Multistrada V4 RS Hardware

The ergonomics have also been revised with higher-placed rear-set footpegs and lower-set handlebar for a sportier riding position. Furthermore, the performance ADV packs new 48 mm Öhlins fully adjustable front forks with titanium nitride (TiN) and an Öhlins TTX36 fully adjustable rear monoshock. The bike has electronic adjustability, an aluminium single-sided swingarm and a radially-mounted Brembo Stylema braking setup.

Ducati Multistrada V4 RS Weight Savings

The Multistrada V4 RS gets lighter 17-inch forged Marchesini alloys wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsa tyres. The overall weight is lighter by about 3 kg less than the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak. Other features include a 6.5-inch TFT display, four power modes, wheelie control, engine brake control, bi-directional quickshifter, traction control and more.

.The new Multistrada V4 RS will be the new top-spec offering in the Multistrada family and will take on the BMW M 1000 XR when it arrives soon. Expect prices around 30 lakh (ex-showroom) for the upcoming performance ADV.

First Published Date: 27 Aug 2024, 21:14 PM IST
TAGS: Multistrada V4 one Ducati Multistrada V4 RS Ducati Multistrada V4 RS Ducati India adventure motorcycle upcoming bikes

