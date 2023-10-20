2024 Ducati Multistrada V4 RS breaks cover globally as the brand's sportiest ADV

Ducati has pulled the wraps off the 2024 Multistrada V4 RS, the newest variant of the Multistrada V4, and the sportiest iteration of the adventure tourer. The 2024 Ducati Multistrada V4 RS brings sophisticated part upgrades to the ADV aimed to improve performance and reduce weight and bring a fine balance between superbike performance and go-anywhere touring ability.

Compared to the stock Multi V4, the V4 RS is sportier to be on with higher-placed rear-set foot pegs, The handlebar is now directly fixed to the top triple clamp for a sportier position. Both these changes allow for a more aggressive riding posture on the motorcycle. Power comes from the 1,103 Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine, which is the same V4 unit as the one found on the Panigale V4 and Streetfighter V4. This is massively different from the Granturismo V4 engine found on the other Multistrada models. The Stradale V4 motor develops up to 177 bhp at 13,500 rpm, 2,000 rpm over the V4 GT engine, and 118 Nm of peak torque at 9,500 rpm.

The 2024 Ducati Multistrada V4 RS gets the Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine, same as the Panigale and Streetfighter V4, which belts out 177 bhp and 118 Nm

The hardware has also been upgraded with the new 48 mm Öhlins fully adjustable front forks with titanium nitride (TiN) as well as an Öhlins TTX36 fully adjustable monoshock in the rear. The full suspension gets electronic adjustability with the Ohlins Smart EC 2.0. The bike also gets an aluminium single-sided swingarm at the rear. Braking performance comes from the radially-mounted Brembo Stylema monoblock four-piston calipers at the front with twin 330 mm semi-floating disc brakes and a radial master cylinder. The rear gets Brembo two-piston floating caliper with a 265 mm disc brake.

The bike comes with cornering ABS as standard, while it gets lighter 17-inch forged Marchesini alloys wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsa tyres. Compared to the standard Multistrada V4, the new Multistrada V4 RS is the lightest in the lineup weighing about 3 kg less than the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak. The sporty ADV gets an adjustable seat height between 840 mm and 860 mm, while there’s also a low seat height option available as an accessory that brings it down between 810 mm and 830 mm.

The Multistrada V4 RS packs the top-spec fully-adjustable Öhlins suspension, Brembo Stylema brakes and forged Marchesini alloy wheels

Visually, there’s plenty to differentiate between the stock Multi V4 and the new V4 RS. This includes the integrated carbon fibre front mudguard and hand guards specially designed for the V4 RS. There are new heat shields and a front beak. Moreover, the Multistrada V4 RS gets a new titanium subframe that reduces the weight by 2.5 kg over the other Multistrada models. The V4 RS also gets a more compact battery for higher weight reduction.

On the electronics front, the 2024 Ducati Multistrada V4 RS gets a 6.5-inch TFT display with four power modes - Full, High, Medium and Low. It also gets wheelie control, engine brake control, bi-directional quickshifter, traction control and four riding modes - Race, Sport, Touring and Urban. There’s a fifth Full Power mode as well, which is specific to the V4 RS.

The Multistrada V4 RS gets a dedicated Full Power mode, in addition to the four standard riding modes available

Ducati retails most of its big bikes in India and there’s no doubt that the 2024 Multistrada V4 RS will join the family here. The Multistrada remains one of the brand’s most desired motorcycles for its immense performance capability and the new RS brings a whole new level of capability to the motorcycle. This is the one meant for the long tours up to the race track and then set new records.

