Ducati DesertX Rally revealed as a more hardcore version of the motorcycle

Ducati has officially unveiled a new version DesertX adventure motorcycle. It is called the DesertX Rally and it can be considered as a more hard-core version of the standard DesertX. The manufacturer has made some significant changes to the Rally version of the motorcycle. As of now, it is not confirmed whether Ducati will launch the DesertX Rally in the Indian market or not.

The DesertX Rally is the first Ducati to come with a 21-inch front rim and 18-inch rear. The manufacturer says that the motorcycle is developed and tested on racetracks and it participated in Erzbergrodeo 2023. The DesertX Rally boasts a new livery as well.

The front mudguard now has a beak-like design. The suspension is now taken from Kayaba has more suspension travel. To be precise, the rear wheel travel is increased by 20 mm whereas in the front, the travel is increased by 20 mm. Apart from this, there are new central-spoked wheels that do a better job of absorbing impacts when compared to standard alloy wheels.

The bike comes with a sump guard which is made up of forged carbon and the gear pedals and rear brake lever are machined. Despite so many changes, the Rally version is heavier by only 1 kg when compared to the standard DesertX.

The DesertX Rally is equipped with the 937 cc Ducati Testastretta 11° twin-cylinder with desmodromic distribution. It puts out 108 bhp of max power at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 92 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The motorcycle will offer six riding modes - Sport. Touring, Urban, Wet, Enduro and Rally.

Ducati is also offering Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control (DTC) and Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC). There is a 5-inch colour TFT screen that comes with Ducati Multimedia System which connects with the smartphone. It enables functions such as music control, call management and Turn by Turn navigation (optional).

