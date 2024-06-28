HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Ducati Desertx Discovery Unveiled. Check What's Different

Ducati DesertX Discovery unveiled. Check what's different

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 28 Jun 2024, 08:49 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Ducati DesertX Discovery uses the same engine as the standard DesertX and DesertX Rally.
Ducati DesertX Discovery
Ducati DesertX Discovery is made to go touring.
Ducati DesertX Discovery
Ducati DesertX Discovery is made to go touring.

Ducati has unveiled a new version of the DesertX in the global market. It is called DesertX Discovery and it is the third version of the DesertX that is going on sale in the global market after the standard DesertX and DesertX Rally. When compared, the DesertX Discovery comes with cosmetic changes as well as feature additions.

First Published Date: 28 Jun 2024, 08:49 AM IST
TAGS: Ducati Ducati India DesertX Adventure tourers ADV

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.