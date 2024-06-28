Ducati DesertX Discovery unveiled. Check what's different
- Ducati DesertX Discovery uses the same engine as the standard DesertX and DesertX Rally.
Ducati DesertX Discovery is made to go touring.
Ducati has unveiled a new version of the DesertX in the global market. It is called DesertX Discovery and it is the third version of the DesertX that is going on sale in the global market after the standard DesertX and DesertX Rally. When compared, the DesertX Discovery comes with cosmetic changes as well as feature additions.
