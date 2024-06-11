HT Auto
Ducati Panigale V2 Black launched in India at Rs. 20.98 Lakh. Check what’s new

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 11 Jun 2024, 13:42 PM
  • The new Black colour option on the Ducati Panigale V2 accentuates its styling elements bringing a sharper look at a marginal premium.
2024 Ducati Panigale V2 Black
The 2024 Ducati Panigale V2 Black arrives at a premium of ₹30,000 over the Ducati Red shade available with the bike
2024 Ducati Panigale V2 Black
Ducati India has launched the Panigale V2 motorcycle in the black shade, priced at 20.98 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Bookings for the new Ducati Panigale V2 Black began in April this year, while deliveries are set to commence soon. The supersport was previously available only in the ‘Ducati Red’ paint scheme and the new Black shade brings a stealth appearance to the motorcycle albeit at a premium of 30,000.

The Ducati Panigale V2 Black retains the same design language borrowed from the flagship Panigale V4. The twin headlamp styling and the signature LED DRLs remain instantly recognisable. The bike gets compact proportions making it agile and a proper corner carver. The all-black gloss-finished paint scheme gets contrast red stickering across the bodywork, while the black alloy wheels have a red pinstripe on the rim, keeping the red to a minimum. The new colour option accentuates its styling elements bringing a sharper look.

Also Read : Ducati Panigale V2 gets new black livery, bookings open.

2024 Ducati Panigale V2 Black
The all-black paint scheme is complemented by contrast red stickering on the fuel tank and fairing with a red pinstripe on the alloy wheels
2024 Ducati Panigale V2 Black
Ducati Panigale V2: Engine Specifications

Powering the Ducati Panigale V2 is the familiar 955 cc, L-twin, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 155 bhp at 10,750 rpm and 104 Nm of peak torque at 9,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and underpinned by an aluminium monocoque frame with a single-sided aluminium swingarm. Suspension duties are performed by 43 mm Showa USD front forks and a Sachs-sourced monoshock at the rear. Both units are fully adjustable. Braking performance comes from 320 mm twin front discs with Brembo Monoblock M 4.32 calipers and a single 245 mm rear disc with two-piston calipers. The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels shod in Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II rubber.

Also Read : Ducati Monster 30 Anniversario listed on India website, launch soon

Ducati Panigale V2: Features

Electronic aids on the Panigale V2 include a 4.3-inch TFT instrument console, riding modes, power modes, cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Engine Brake Control (EBC), bi-directional quickshifter and auto tyre calibration. The bike also gets full LED lighting, a Sachs steering damper and auto-off indicators. There are optional extras including Ducati Data Analyser+ (DDA+) with GPS module, Ducati Multimedia System (DMS) and an anti-theft system.

Also Read : Upcoming bikes in India

2024 Ducati Panigale V2 Black
The Ducati Panigale V2 Black gets an identical pricing to the BMW S 1000 RR and is more expensive than the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
2024 Ducati Panigale V2 Black
Ducati Panigale V2: Rivals

Deliveries for the Ducati Panigale V2 Black should commence soon. The bike arrives in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and takes on the identically priced BMW S 1000 RR, while it’s more expensive than the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R.

First Published Date: 11 Jun 2024, 13:42 PM IST
TAGS: Panigale V2 S 1000 RR Ducati Panigale V2 Ducati Panigale V2 Black Ducati Ducati India Panigale V2

