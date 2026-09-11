Buying a Royal Enfield Himalayan 440? Key genuine accessories with prices to explore

Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 is the latest entrant in the automaker’s Himalayan series of adventure motorcycles. The newly launched Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 comes priced at ₹2.29 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in three colour options: Mustang Brown, Sela Black, and Nelong White, the Himalayan 440 is already available for booking across India, through the company’s dealerships as well as the official website.

If you are planning to buy the Royal Enfield Himalayan 440, or have already booked one, here are the key genuine accessories you can explore to accessorise the motorcycle.

The new adventure motorcycle has brought back the familiar Himalayan 411 formula with a larger 443 cc LS440 engine paired with a six-speed gearbox, borrowed from the Royal Enfield Scram 440. The Himalayan 450 is positioned below the Himalayan 450 in the OEM’s adventure motorcycle portfolio.

If you are planning to buy the Royal Enfield Himalayan 440, or have already booked one, here are the key genuine accessories you can explore to accessorise the motorcycle.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 440: Key genuine accessories and prices

Here is a quick and comprehensive look at the Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 genuine accessories and their prices.

Royal Enfield Himalayan: Genuine accessories and prices Accessories Price Black/Silver adventure panniers ₹ 29,250 Top box waterproof inner bag ₹ 2,630 Silver/Black adventure top box ₹ 22,750 Black adventure waterproof inner bags ₹ 2,950 Black top-box rear rack ₹ 3,900 Silver adventure top box mount ₹ 2,420 Black engine guard sliders ₹ 1,010 Black touring rider seat ₹ 2,850 Black touring passenger seat ₹ 1,930 Black tapered mirrors ₹ 4,650 Black round mirrors ₹ 4,500 Black adventure handguards ₹ 2,510 Black adventure engine guards ₹ 4,650 Black large engine guards ₹ 1,650 Silver/Black oil cooler guard ₹ 1,250 Black/Silver master cylinder guards ₹ 730 Black adventure pannier rails ₹ 3,750 Black compact engine guards ₹ 1,450

Royal Enfield offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Himalayan 440, which can be purchased online from the automaker’s official website or from physical stores. These genuine accessories for the Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 are focused on not only enhancing the visual appeal of the motorcycle, but also the safety and protection of the machine, as well as adding more practicality and convenience for the rider. As the motorcycle manufacturer has listed the accessories on its website, these kits are priced between ₹730 and ₹29,250, depending on the accessory the buyer is purchasing.

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