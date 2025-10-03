Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr vs Honda NX500: Which 500cc ADV is right for you?

Brixton Motorcycles is confirmed to enter the 500 cc middleweight adventure tourer segment in India with the launch of the Crossfire 500 Storr in December 2025. Having made its global debut in Austria last year, it will reach our shores through the brand’s Indian distributor, Motohaus. The 500 Storr joins the ranks of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and the Benelli TRK 502 , while directly rivalling the Honda NX500 . The two are closely matched in power and torque, but differ in features and hardware approach. Here’s how they stack up in terms of specs, features, and positioning:

Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr vs Honda NX500: Engine and Performance

Power figures are nearly identical between the two, both featuring liquid-cooled parallel-twin engines paired with 6-speed gearboxes. The Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr gets a 486 cc unit producing 47 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 43 Nm at 6,750 rpm. The Honda NX500’s 471 cc twin delivers 46.9 bhp at 8,600 rpm and 43 Nm at 6,500 rpm. On paper, there’s little to separate the two, though the Honda arrives at its peak torque a tad earlier.

Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr vs Honda NX500: Powertrain specs Model Engine Power Torque Gearbox Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr 486 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled 47 bhp @ 8,500 rpm 43 Nm @ 6,750 rpm 6-speed manual Honda NX500 471 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled 46.9 bhp @ 8,500 rpm 43 Nm @ 6,500 rpm 6-speed manual

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Honda NX500 471 cc 471 cc 27.78 kmpl 27.78 kmpl ₹ 5.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr 486 cc 486 cc ₹ 5.50 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Benelli TRK 502 500.0 cc 500.0 cc 30.16 kmpl 30.16 kmpl ₹ 6.20 Lakhs Compare View Offers Moto Morini X-Cape 649.0 cc 649.0 cc 23.92 kmpl 23.92 kmpl ₹ 5.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers CFMoto 650MT 649.0 cc 649.0 cc 20.0 kmpl 20.0 kmpl ₹ 5.29 Lakhs Compare View Offers CFMoto 650GT 649.3 cc 649.3 cc 20.0 kmpl 20.0 kmpl ₹ 5.59 Lakhs Compare View Offers

500 Storr vs NX500: Chassis and Suspension

Both motorcycles follow a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel setup, where the Crossfire 500 Storr employs spoke wheels with tubeless tyres, enhancing off-road capabilities. The NX500 rides on alloy wheels that lean more towards road-biased touring.

Suspension duties on the Brixton are handled by KYB USD forks with 180 mm travel and a preload-adjustable rear shock with 175 mm travel. The Honda opts for a Showa 41 mm Big Piston USD fork and a monoshock with five-step preload adjustment.

500 Storr vs NX500: Braking hardware

The 500 Storr is fitted with J.Juan twin-piston calipers biting on a 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc, supported by dual-channel ABS which is switchable at the rear. Meanwhile, the NX500 offers dual 296 mm front discs and a 240 mm rear disc, missing out on switchable ABS.

Also Read : TVS Motosoul 5.0 to be held in Goa on 5-6 December. How to attend?

500 Storr vs NX500: Features and Technology

Taking a look at the tech suite reveals a more apparent gap between the two. The Honda NX500 offers a 5-inch TFT console with Bluetooth, navigation, and media controls, in addition to all-LED lighting and traction control. The 500 Storr features a larger 7-inch vertically stacked TFT instrument console with TPMS and traction control, but notably loses out on smartphone connectivity, navigation, and ride modes. Riders seeking more creature comforts will find Honda’s ADV well-rounded, while the Brixton keeps things minimal.

Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr vs Honda NX500: Equipment comparison Equipment Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr Honda NX500 Suspension Front KYB inverted forks, 180 mm travel 41 mm Showa Big Piston USD forks Suspension Rear Preload-adjustable shock, 175 mm travel Pro-Link monoshock Wheels 19-inch front / 17-inch rear, tubeless spoked 19-inch front / 17-inch rear, alloys Brakes Front / Rear 320 mm / 240 mm disc, dual-channel ABS 296 mm twin disc / 240 mm disc, dual-channel ABS Instrument Console 7-inch vertically stacked TFT 5-inch TFT with Bluetooth & navigation Traction Control Switchable Switchable Connectivity/navigation N/A Yes Lighting All-LED + auxiliary fog lamps All-LED Colours at Launch Backstage Black, Sage Green Grand Prix Red, Matte Gunpowder Black, Metallic/Pearl Horizon White Braking Aids Switchable dual-channel ABS Dual-channel ABS

500 Storr vs NX500: Price and Positioning

The NX500 is currently priced at ₹6.33 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Brixton’s pricing will be crucial; if positioned lower, the Crossfire 500 Storr could undercut the Honda while offering comparable performance and slightly better off-road credentials with its spoke wheels and switchable ABS. However, the NX500 still has the edge in terms of build reputation, electronics, and established service support.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: