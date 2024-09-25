Blockbuster offers on Yamaha bikes: Check deals on Fascino, FZ Series & more

The festive season has started and with this the season of discounts and offers is also here. Japanese two wheeler maker, Yamaha has announced offers on a few of its models in the light of the festive season. Yamaha is currently offering offers on FZ model range alongwith on Fascino 125 and RayZR hybrid scooters.

The company announced that the Yamaha FZ-S FI version 4.0 and the FZ-S FI version 3.0, both get a cashback offer of ₹7,000. Moreover, the company is also offering a lower down payment of ₹7,999 on both the models. The Yamaha FZ-S FI V4 gets a starting price of ₹1.29 lakh while the FZ-S FI V3 starts at ₹1.06 lakh, ex-showroom.

Yamaha has further announced that Fascino 125 and RayZR hybrid scooters are also getting the festive offer. Both the Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid and the RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid are getting a cashback offer of ₹4,000 while the down payment for these models have been reduced to ₹2,999. The Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid currently starts at ₹85,030, ex-showroom, while the Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid starts at ₹79,900.

Yamaha FZ-S Fi V4

The Yamaha FZ-S Fi V4 gets powered by a 149cc fuel-injected engine that produces 12 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 13.3 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit. Braking duties on the motorcycle are performed by discs at both ends while suspension duties are performed by telescopic units in the front and a monoshock at the rear.

In terms of features, the Yamaha FZ-S FI V4 comes with a traction control system which cuts off power as soon as it detects the rear tyre slipping. There is a single-channel Anti-lock braking system, an LCD instrument cluster that shows essential information to the rider and it also supports Yamaha's Enabled Y-Connect Bluetooth application. The motorcycle also comes with a tyre-hugging rear mudguard, an engine guard and an LED headlamp.

Yamaha FZ-S Fi V3

Just like theYamaha FZ-S Fi V4, the V3 is also powered by a149cc fuel-injected engine that produces 12 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 13.3 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit.

Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid

The Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid draw power from the same air-cooled, fuel-injected (Fi), 125 cc blue core engine that produces 8.2 PS of maximum power at 6,500 rpm and 10.3 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm. It further gets a Smart Motor Generator (SMG) system with the added functionality of a Hybrid System.

The Ray ZR and Fascino Fi hybrid scooters are both powered by 125 cc engines.

The company claims that its Smart Motor Generator (SMG) system operates by providing power assist when the scooter accelerates from a stop and after about three seconds the Power Assist function is cancelled. There is also an alert indication on the metre console when the Power Assist (Hybrid System) functions.

Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid

The Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid gets powered by a ir-cooled, fuel-injected (Fi), 125 cc powertrain that gets Yamaha's Blue Core engine technology. This powertrain is rated to develop 8.2 PS of maximum power at 6,500rpm and a peak torque of 10.3 Nm at 5,000rpm. It also boasts a Smart Motor Generator (SMG) System.

The SMG functions as an electric motor that assists the engine when accelerating from a standstill. As per Yamaha, this function reduces the wobble when during initial acceleration in tandem riding or during uphill climbs.

