Bajaj's first ADV spotted testing in India. What to expect

Bajaj Auto is working on an adventure motorcycle, a segment where the major homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer has been absent for years. However, with the increasing consumer preference, especially from the young generation buyers for adventure or dual-sport motorcycles, a rising number of products in the space, the Pulsar maker became serious and is working on a new product that will not only mark the brand's entry in the category but is also expected to throw a tough challenge to the Hero Xpulse 210 , Suzuki V-Strom SX , and Yezdi Adventure , if launched in the 250 cc category. A more powerful engine would pit it against the TVS Apache RTX 300 . However, it is unlikely to come with an engine bigger than 350 cc, as the higher tax will impact the pricing.

Expect the upcoming Bajaj adventure motorcycle to challenge Hero Xpulse 210, Suzuki V-Strom SX, and Yezdi Adventure, if launched in the 250 cc category, while a more powerful engine would pit it against the TVS Apache RTX 300.

Upcoming Bajaj ADV: What it looks like

The test mule of Bajaj's upcoming adventure motorcycle hints at a proper dual-sport bike, with the tall beak-like fender, a slim fuel tank, a wide handlebar, and a long and flat single-piece seat. Interestingly, the tail section of the prototype looks similar to the other models in the Pulsar lineup, with the split LED taillight setup.

There is an upswept exhaust at the back, giving the motorcycle a rugged visual appeal. There is a top box mounted at the back of the bike. The test mule spotted was riding on wire-spoke wheels. Expect it to get a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel, a conventional setup in the league of adventure motorcycles in India. The suspension setup includes a front telescopic fork and a rear monoshock absorber.

Upcoming Bajaj ADV: What would power it?

One of the biggest talking points about the upcoming Bajaj ADV is its engine. While the homegrown auto OEM is tight-lipped about the powertrain, expect it to get a 250 cc or 350 cc engine. The Bajaj Pulsar N250 already draws power from a 249 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine, which could do the duty for the ADV. Also, it could get the KTM-sourced 350 engine as well, which currently works onboard the updated Pulsar NS400Z and Dominar 400, which were launched in the recent past.

Bajaj will obviously try to make everything right to make its maiden ADV successful, and one key part in that strategy is going to be the pricing. To achieve competitive pricing, putting the bike under the 350 cc engine category is necessary, which will give it the tax advantage.

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