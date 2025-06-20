Tired of driving stick? Here's the best compact SUVs with DCT gearbox in India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 20, 2025

At 17.36 lakh, you can get the Volkswagen Taigun GT TSi variant with a DCT 

It comes with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that makes 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque

The Kia Seltos GTX+ variant at  19.99 lakh offers the turbo-petrol engine with a DCT

This Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi motor makes 158 bhp and 253 Nm of torque

The Skoda Kushaq offers the DCT from the Sportline variant onwards, at 17.61 lakh

This has the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit that makes 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque

The Tata Curvv offers the DCT with two different engines, starting from 12.79 lakh 

It offers a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol from the Nexon or a newer 1.5-litre Hyperion GDi unit

The Hyundai Creta with the DCT is listed from 20.18 lakh for the top-spec SX(O) models
