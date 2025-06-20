At ₹17.36 lakh, you can get the Volkswagen Taigun GT TSi variant with a DCT
It comes with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that makes 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque
The Kia Seltos GTX+ variant at ₹19.99 lakh offers the turbo-petrol engine with a DCT
This Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi motor makes 158 bhp and 253 Nm of torque
The Skoda Kushaq offers the DCT from the Sportline variant onwards, at ₹17.61 lakh
This has the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit that makes 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque
The Tata Curvv offers the DCT with two different engines, starting from ₹12.79 lakh
It offers a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol from the Nexon or a newer 1.5-litre Hyperion GDi unit
The Hyundai Creta with the DCT is listed from ₹20.18 lakh for the top-spec SX(O) models