Bajaj Pulsar NS200 with USD forks and dual-channel ABS teased, launch soon

The Pulsar has been a massive success for Bajaj Auto in the Indian market. As of now, there are three generations of the Pulsars that are on sale in India. There is the old-generation Pulsar, the Pulsar NS derived from KTMs and the new-generation Pulsars based on an all-new platform. Now, the NS range of Pulsars will soon be receiving an upgrade.

The manufacturer has released a teaser on their social media that shows the Pulsar NS200 with USD or upside-down forks and dual-channel ABS. Apart from this, Bajaj could also add some new colourways to the Pulsar NS200. The brand is already selling the Pulsar NS200 in Brazil which gets USD front forks and dual-channel ABS. However, it is called Dominar 200 in the Brazilian market.

The USD forks are expected to measure 33 mm, just like the ones found on the Brazilian-spec motorcycle. The USD forks should help in increasing the stability and provide better feedback to the rider. Then there is the addition of a dual-channel Anti-lock braking system. This should help with the safety quotient as the braking distance could be decreased if the wheels do not lock up.

Similar Products Find more Bikes Bajaj Pulsar Ns200 199.5 cc ₹1.25 - 1.41 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Bajaj Pulsar Ns160 160.3 cc ₹1.05 - 1.19 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v 197.75 cc ₹1.26 - 1.42 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Aprilia Sxr 160 160 cc ₹1.26 - 1.33 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

Also Read : Bajaj Pulsar P150 Review: How is the most affordable new-gen Pulsar?

The motorcycle's engine should also get updated for the upcoming BS6 Stage 2 norms which will come into effect from 1st April. The 200 cc, single-cylinder engine is taken from the KTM Duke 200. It produces 24.13 bhp and 18.74 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a six-speed unit.

There is a possibility that Bajaj Auto also updates the Pulsar NS160. Bajaj is already selling the Pulsar NS160 in the Brazilian market as the Dominar 160. There also, the motorcycle gets upside-down forks. Once launched, the updated Pulsar NS160 and Pulsar NS200 prices will increase as compared to the current prices.

First Published Date: