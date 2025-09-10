Bajaj Auto passes on full GST reduction, prices drop ahead of festive season

Bajaj Auto Ltd., a two- and three-wheeler manufacturer, has announced that it will fully pass on the benefits of the recent GST reduction to its customers. Effective September 22, 2025, the revised pricing will apply across its Bajaj and KTM motorcycle range as well as Bajaj three-wheelers, setting the stage for an early dose of festive cheer.

Price Cuts Up to ₹ 24,000

The revision translates to savings of up to ₹20,000 on motorcycles and as much as ₹24,000 on the three-wheeler range. With these reductions, buyers stand to gain significantly, whether they are daily commuters, first-time riders, or small business owners who rely on three-wheelers for their livelihood.

Boosting Accessibility and Demand

Timed just ahead of the festive season, the GST cut is expected to lift consumer sentiment and spur demand in the two- and three-wheeler market. Bajaj Auto has highlighted that the reform will make mobility solutions more accessible and affordable for millions of families across India.

Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director of Bajaj Auto Ltd., welcomed the government’s decision:

“The Government’s decision to reduce GST for most two-wheelers and three-wheelers is a bold step forward, which will unlock their demand and set the industry on a firm growth path. Two- and three-wheeler mobility is the backbone of livelihoods and fulfills many family aspirations. At Bajaj Auto Ltd, we are delighted to support the initiative, making our vehicles more affordable just as the festive season begins. The timely reform will most certainly lift consumer sentiment and add to the festive cheer."

Industry Outlook

The GST reduction is expected to give a strong push to the two- and three-wheeler industry, which remains integral to India’s mobility landscape. For Bajaj Auto and KTM enthusiasts, this means not just more affordable rides, but also a chance to celebrate the festive season with lower ownership costs.

Having said that, there are a few motorcycles that will be hit by the higher GST. For instance, there is the Bajaj Dominar 400 and Pulsar NS400Z. The KTMs range starting from the 390 motorcycles will also be hit with the higher GST rate. Then there are also Triumph-Bajaj motorcycles that will also now taxed higher. So, the prices of the Scrambler 400, Speed T4, Speed 400 and Thruxton 400 will go up.

