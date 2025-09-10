HT Auto
Yamaha Two Wheelers See Price Drop Up To 17,500 Post Gst Cut From Sept 22

Yamaha two-wheelers see price drop up to 17,500 post GST cut from Sept 22

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Sept 2025, 10:18 am
The R15, Yamaha’s halo sportbike, now costs 1.94 lakh, down by 17,581. The MT15, another popular motorcycle, is cheaper by almost 15,000.

The R15, Yamaha’s halo sportbike, now costs ₹1.94 lakh, down by ₹17,581.
India Yamaha Motor (IYM) has announced that it will pass the full advantage of the recent GST update on two-wheelers to its Indian customers. The initiative, which will start from 22nd September 2025, will witness price cuts across Yamaha's two-wheeler and scooter range.

The move by the government to reduce the GST on two-wheelers has been hailed by the two wheeler maker as a step that could help stimulate demand, especially with the festive season on the horizon.

What the price cuts look like

The R15, Yamaha’s halo sportbike, now costs 1.94 lakh, down by 17,581. The MT15, another popular motorcycle, is cheaper by almost 15,000. Even the more everyday models like the FZ-S Fi Hybrid and FZ-X Hybrid have dropped by about 12,000.

Also Read : 2025 Yamaha R15 range refreshed with new colours

On the scooter side, the maxi-scooter Aerox 155 sees a cut of nearly 12,800, while the RayZR and Fascino, two models that have found loyalists in urban markets, are cheaper by about 7,700 and 8,500, respectively.

These are not token reductions. For a buyer debating between an ICE commuter and a scooter, or stretching to a premium 150cc motorcycle, the lower GST tilts the scales.

Yamaha’s pitch

“It will provide a strong boost to two-wheeler demand during the festive season," said Itaru Otani, Chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group, thanking the government for the decision. Yamaha insists the entire benefit of the lower GST will flow straight to buyers, without holding back a single rupee.

This is also a clever positioning move. While the company isn’t shouting about sales targets, it is making a point: affordability matters. And in a market where Yamaha often competes with Hero and Honda on the commuter side and with KTM and Bajaj on the performance end, every price advantage counts.

Also Read : 2025 Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid launched with new features, priced from 80,750

The bigger picture

Beyond Yamaha, the larger story is about demand. Two-wheeler sales have been sluggish, particularly in rural markets, where affordability is everything. GST relief, even if modest in absolute terms, brings psychological comfort. A few thousand rupees saved can decide whether a purchase goes through this festive season.

For Yamaha, passing on the cut in full is less about generosity and more about confidence. The company seems to be betting that lower prices, mixed with festive sentiment, will spark momentum not just for itself but across the segment.

First Published Date: 10 Sept 2025, 10:18 am IST
TAGS: yamaha yamaha r15 yamaha aerox 155 yamaha fascino 125 yamaha fzs yamaha fzs fi hybrid yamaha fzx yamaha ray zr

