Aprilia SR 175 scooter to be launched soon, to replace SR 160

Aprilia has been largely concentrating on its made-in-India motorcycle lineup, but the brand is all set to update its sporty scooter in India soon. The Italian two-wheeler maker will be rolling out the new Aprilia SR 175 scooter in the market later this month, and the model has begun arriving at dealerships. The SR 175 will be a replacement to the current SR 160 , and is expected to pack a bigger motor with more power, as well as more features.

Aprilia SR 175: What To Expect?

The upcoming Aprilia SR 175 looks identical to the SR 160, barring the new graphics and colour options. The new colour theme seems to be inspired by the RS 457 and Tuono 457 motorcycles in the brand’s stable. The overall design appears to be largely unchanged with the V-shaped headlamp, sharply styled front apron, and the angular lines on the side panels. The model will continue to ride on 14-inch wheels with the exposed engine and rear suspension, lending to the sporty appeal.

Aprilia SR 175: Expected Powertrain?

The Aprilia SR 175 is likely to be powered by a new 174.7 cc single-cylinder, three-valve motor. The engine is expected to produce around 12.7 bhp and 14.14 Nm of peak torque. This would be a fair bump in power when compared to the SR 160, which churned out 11.11 bhp and 13.44 Nm of peak torque. Expect the other cycle parts to be carried over including the suspension, tyres, and braking hardware.

Expect to see a new digital console, borrowed from the RS 457, with more connectivity options via Bluetooth, bringing features like navigation, geofencing, call and SMS alerts, and more. Aprilia is yet to announce the SR 175 and the brand is rather quiet even on its social media channels, even as images of the model are surfacing online.

Aprilia SR 175: Expected Price?

The Aprilia SR 160 is priced at ₹1.31 lakh (ex-showroom), and the upcoming SR 175 is likely to be priced at a marginal premium. The new Aprilia SR 175 will primarily compete against the Yamaha Aerox 155, and will soon lock horns with the Hero Xoom 160.

