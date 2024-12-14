Suzuki Swift has been crash tested by Australia NCAP
It scored zero stars in the test.
Dual frontal, side chest-protecting and side head-protecting airbags are standard.
A centre airbag which provides added protection to front seat occupants in side impact crashes is not available.
Autonomous emergency braking as well as a lane support system with lane keep assist, lane departure warning and emergency lane keeping, and a speed assist system are standard. AEB Backover is not available.
In Adult Occupant Protection, the Swift scored 18.88 out of 40
In Child Occupant Protection, the Swift scored 29.24 out of 49
Swift scored 48.40 out of 63 in Vulnerable Road User Protection
Swift scored 9.78 out of 18 in Safety Test