2025 Yamaha MT-07 breaks cover with upgrades, new automatic transmission

Yamaha has revealed the 2025 MT-07 for global markets bringing the fourth-generation offering with comprehensive upgrades. The 2025 Yamaha MT-07 gets a new chassis, engine, and features, while also receiving completely new styling. The new MT-07 joins the updated MT-09 that arrived recently and also gets the new Y-AMT semi-automatic gearbox that was introduced on the bigger street naked.

2025 Yamaha MT-07: What's New?

The 2025 Yamaha MT-07 is built on a new tubular steel chassis while the styling remains sharp and minimalist. The alien face makes way for two angry eyebrows in the form of LED DRLs and a projector LED headlamp. The new MT-07 has also shed weight with lighter spin-forged 17-inch alloy wheels that reduce unsprung mass by 500 grams. The minimalist styling also helps shed 600 gm overall, bringing the kerb weight down by a kilo to 183 kg. The ergonomics have also been revised for a dedicated riding position, while the seat height has dropped to 805 mm. This is coupled with a wider handlearbar and the footpegs lowered by 10 mm.

Apart from the new styling, the 2025 MT-07 gets revised ergonomics with a wider handlebar, lower footpegs, and a more dedicated riding posture

Power on the 2025 Yamaha MT-07 comes from the CP2 698 cc twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor. The engine gets a revised airbox, new intake funnels, and ports on top of the fuel tank to channel intake noises for a nicer exhaust note. The motor has been tuned to develop 72.4 bhp, same as before, but is now enabled by a stiffer chassis and marginally lighter kerb weight to improve overall performance.

2025 Yamaha MT-07: New Automatic Transmission

The big update on the is the addition of the Y-AMT semi-automatic transmission on the new Yamaha MT-07. Much like the new MT-09, the transmission eliminates the clutch and gear shifter and includes up and down shift buttons on the left switchgear to manually shift gears. The bike has two automatic modes wherein the rider does not need to give any inputs when it comes to shifting gears. That said, the manual 6-speed gearbox will continue to be available on the 2025 MT-07 for those who prefer the old-school clunks of the gear shifter. Other electronic aids include switchable traction control, multiple ride modes, power modes and cruise control. The manual version also gets an assist and slipper clutch.

The MT-07 continues to use the 698 cc twin-cylinder motor with 72,4 bhp but now gets a stiffer chassis and marginally lighter kerb weight

In terms of equipment, the 2025 Yamaha MT-07 gets lighter 41 mm USD front forks and a preload adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from new four-piston radial brake calipers up front.

The Yamaha MT-07 has been under consideration for the Indian market for a while now. But it needs to be seen when the offering will make its way here to compete against other middleweight naked motorcycles.

