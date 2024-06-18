2025 KTM 390 Adventure spotted on Indian roads ahead of launch

KTM India is preparing for the launch of a new generation of the 390 Adventure in the Indian market. A test mule of the new motorcycle was spotted on our roads recently. It is expected that the 2025 390 Adventure will land in the dealerships before the end of this year. KTM recently updated the 390 Duke and the 250 Duke and both have received a very positive response.

2025 KTM 390 Adventure: Looks

In the video, it can be seen that the 2025 390 Adventure has gone through a significant makeover. It looks more off-road ready as the design is inspired by its larger siblings. There is a tall windscreen and a beak-like front mudguard. There is a new headlamp design in the front that is all-new with an inverted-U shaped LED Daytime Running Lamp and two projector setups that sit in a vertical order. much-improved

2025 KTM 390 Adventure: Engine

The new 390 Adventure will come with a new 399 cc liquid-cooled engine. This engine replaces the 373 cc unit. We have already experienced the new engine on the new 390 Duke. It puts out 44 bhp and 39 Nm on the 390 Duke but could be retuned on the 390 ADV for more touring requirements. The new engine is significantly more tractable than the 373 cc unit. Moreover, the 6-speed gearbox comes with a much-improved quickshifter.

2025 KTM 390 Adventure: Hardware

The new 390 Adventure is expected to get a bump in the ground clearance department which would help increase the off-road credibility of the motorcycle. One of the gripes of the 390 Adventure has been its seat height of 855 mm. It is expected that with the new generation, KTM might be able to drop the seat height which would help it in making the motorcycle more approachable.

