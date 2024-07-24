2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V teased with major upgrades. Launch soon

Hero MotoCorp is gearing up for an existing festive season and the company is expected to bring a host of new offerings to the market over the next few weeks. The manufacturer has now dropped the teaser for the 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V promising major upgrades to the sports commuter. The Xtreme 160R 4V was introduced in 2023 bringing significant changes over the predecessor, and the 2024 edition will be even more feature-packed.

2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: New Features

The teaser video shared on Hero’s social media reveals a new black and bronze paint scheme along with refreshed body graphics. The sports commuter finally gets dual-channel ABS. The current offering is available only with single-channel ABS, something we thought should’ve been dual-channel all along when we rode the 2023 Xtreme 160R last year.

The 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V will get panic braking, a segment-first feature, while dual-channel ABS is already seen on the Pulsar N160

The 2024 Xtreme 160R 4V will also get a redesigned pillion seat for better comfort. Hero seems to be moving back to a single-seat setup in place of the split seats seen on the current model. The bike will also get a drag timer for 0-60 kmph and 0-402 metre sprints. Furthermore, the updated Xtreme 160R will get a segment-first Panic Brake Alert system and will flash the rear lights under emergency braking.

2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Engine

There’s no word on any updates to the powertrain. The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V draws power from the 163.2 cc, single-cylinder, air and oil-cooled engine tuned for 16.6 bhp and 14.6 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The bike gets USD forks at the front with a preload adjustable monoshock at the rear, while braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end. The Xtreme 160R rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Expected Prices

The Hero Xtreme 160R is currently priced between ₹1.27 lakh and ₹1.33 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Expect the MY2024 model to command a premium for all the upgrades. The sports commuter will continue to be available in multiple variants. More details on the pricing and availability should be revealed in the coming days. The motorcycle will take on the Bajaj Pulsar N160, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Suzuki Gixxer 155 and the likes in the segment.

