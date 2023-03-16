HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers 2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 And Continental Gt 650 Launched With Alloys

2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 launched with alloys

Royal Enfield has launched the 2023 Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 in the Indian market. The Interceptor 650 will now be offered in four new colourways whereas the Continental GT 650 gets two new colourways. The 2023 Interceptor 650 starts at 3.03 lakh (ex-showroom) and the 2023 Continental GT 650 starts at 3.19 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the motorcycles have been opened from today.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 16 Mar 2023, 13:06 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Royal Enfield has updated the 650 Twins for the 2023 model year.
Royal Enfield has finally updated the 650 Twins. But the new models are unveiled in UK. Having said that, it is expected that they will arrive to India as well. 
Both motorcycles now get two new colour schemes. The Interceptor 650 is now available in Black Ray and Barcelona Blue. The Continental GT 650 will get Slipstream Blue and Apex Grey paint schemes.
The motorcycles get new switchgear. There are also blacked-out elements for the engine casing and exhausts. 
There is also a USB port that comes in handy for charging mobile devices.
The motorcycle also gets new switch gear that is derived from new-gen Royal Enfields.
The 650 Twins are now equipped with a new LED headlamp as well that is derived from the Super Meteor 650.
Royal Enfield has finally added alloy wheels to the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. 
The motorcycle will also get OBD2 update. So, it will comply with the new norms that will come in effect from April 1st.
Royal Enfield has updated the 650 Twins for the 2023 model year.
View all Images
Royal Enfield has finally updated the 650 Twins. But the new models are unveiled in UK. Having said that, it is expected that they will arrive to India as well. 
1/8
Royal Enfield has finally updated the 650 Twins. But the new models are unveiled in UK. Having said that, it is expected that they will arrive to India as well. 
Both motorcycles now get two new colour schemes. The Interceptor 650 is now available in Black Ray and Barcelona Blue. The Continental GT 650 will get Slipstream Blue and Apex Grey paint schemes.
2/8
Both motorcycles now get two new colour schemes. The Interceptor 650 is now available in Black Ray and Barcelona Blue. The Continental GT 650 will get Slipstream Blue and Apex Grey paint schemes.
The motorcycles get new switchgear. There are also blacked-out elements for the engine casing and exhausts. 
3/8
The motorcycles get new switchgear. There are also blacked-out elements for the engine casing and exhausts. 
There is also a USB port that comes in handy for charging mobile devices.
4/8
There is also a USB port that comes in handy for charging mobile devices.
The motorcycle also gets new switch gear that is derived from new-gen Royal Enfields.
5/8
The motorcycle also gets new switch gear that is derived from new-gen Royal Enfields.
The 650 Twins are now equipped with a new LED headlamp as well that is derived from the Super Meteor 650.
6/8
The 650 Twins are now equipped with a new LED headlamp as well that is derived from the Super Meteor 650.
Royal Enfield has finally added alloy wheels to the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. 
7/8
Royal Enfield has finally added alloy wheels to the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. 
The motorcycle will also get OBD2 update. So, it will comply with the new norms that will come in effect from April 1st.
8/8
The motorcycle will also get OBD2 update. So, it will comply with the new norms that will come in effect from April 1st.

The Interceptor 650, will be available in four new stunning colorways, including two blacked-out variants - Black Ray and Barcelona Blue. The other two new colours are Black Pearl and Cali Green. The new paint schemes join the existing colours which are Mark 2, Sunset Strip and Canyon Red.

The Continental GT 650 now gets two new blacked out versions: Slipstream Blue and Apex Grey. Apart from this, the motorcycle will also be sold in Mr Clean, Dux Deluxe, British Racing Green and Rocker Red. The new blacked-out variants on the Interceptor and the Continental GT will feature blacked-out engine and exhaust parts.

The two new colourways of Interceptor 650.
The two new colourways of Interceptor 650.
The two new colourways of Interceptor 650.
The two new colourways of Interceptor 650.

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
648 cc
₹2.48 - 3.04 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650
648 cc
₹2.88 - 3.2 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Cfmoto 300sr (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Cfmoto 300sr
₹2.49 - 3 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Bmw G 310 R (HT Auto photo)
Bmw G 310 R
313 cc
₹2.5 - 2.6 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Norton 500 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Norton 500
₹2.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Benelli 402 S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Benelli 402 S
₹2.5 - 2.7 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

The motorcycles are now equipped with new switch gear taken from the Super Meteor and it is finished in aluminium. There is also a new LED headlamp which is also taken from the Super Meteor 650. Finally, there is also a USB port on offer.

Also Read : Super Meteor vs Interceptor: Which Royal Enfield 650 cc bike should you pick?

The blacked-out variants also get alloy wheels and tubeless tyres as standard. The Continental GT 650 will be running on Vredestein tyres whereas the Interceptor 650 will get Ceat Zoom Cruz.

The two new colour schemes of Continental GT 650.
The two new colour schemes of Continental GT 650.
The two new colour schemes of Continental GT 650.
The two new colour schemes of Continental GT 650.

There are no changes made to the engine. So, the motorcycles continue to come with a 648 cc, parallel-twin engine that is air-oil cooled and gets a 270-degree crank. It produces 47 bhp at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 52 Nm at 5,150 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch.

First Published Date: 16 Mar 2023, 13:06 PM IST
TAGS: Mark 2 Continental GT 650 Interceptor 650 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Continental GT 650
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
87% OFF
AutokraftZ Black Uv Sunblock protection with thumb hole Arm sleeves for unisex_2
Rs. 77 Rs. 599
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city