2022 Kawasaki Z900RS updated with new Candy Tone Blue paint option

Kawasaki has launched its popular Z900RS retro-themed classic motorcycle in a new Candy Tone Blue paint option that pays homage to the 1975 Kawasaki Z1. As part of the new paint theme, the bike adorns a base blue colour scheme with golden stripes.

The Z900RS was introduced back in 2018 and was developed using the same platform as the Z900 naked roadster. It features the same 948 cc engine liquid-cooled in-line four-cylinder engine as the Z900. This engine has been rated to churn out 108bhp of maximum power in the Z900RS motorcycle. The transmission option includes a six-speed gearbox.

Some of the key features of the motorcycle include a combination of analog and digital instruments, dual floating discs for the front which are gripped by 4-piston calipers for precise stopping power, a sporty inverted fork, Kawasaki traction control (KTRC), and underseat power socket. It also gets switchable ABS and traction control with three modes, including an ‘off’ setting.

The latest 2022 iteration of the new Z900RS has already gone on sale in the US, while its India launch remains yet to be confirmed. The model was on sale in India for a limited time but was taken down due to poor sales performance.

Meanwhile, only recently the Japanese automaker has revealed the new 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 650 motorcycle. With the latest update, the new Ninja 650 has received some minor updates here and there. (Find full details here)