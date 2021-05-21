After surprising the world with the introduction of its quarter-liter four-cylinder engine in the Ninja ZX-25R, the premium bike maker - Kawasaki is now rumoured to be working on the bigger ZX-4R sportbike.

If rumours from the Land of the Rising Sun are to be believed, the upcoming Ninja ZX-4R will be based on the ZX-25R and will feature a bigger 400cc inline four-cylinder engine. A majority of motorcycle industry commentators from Japan are betting that the bike will be developed by enlarging the bore of the ZX-25R, changing the crank and pistons. But what's to be noted is that this is pure speculation as nothing is officially confirmed as of yet.

(Also Read: 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa vs Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R: Price comparison)

Needless to say, the ZX-4R will come out to be a more powerful iteration of the smaller model and will sit lower than the ZX-6R bike. Expect somewhere around 75-80 PS from the engine along with a more aggressive sound note.

With its slightly larger displacement, more power and road-biased riding dynamics, it will set sight on the bikes such as the Aprilia RS660 and the newly revealed Yamaha YZF-R7. But what's worth adding here is that Kawasaki is also rumoured to be developing the Ninja 700R which is said to be based on the existing Ninja 650R, but within a dedicated supersport package. This bike will indeed be the perfect challenger to the Aprilia RS660 and the Yamaha YZF-R7 bikes.

(Also Read: 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 receives new colour schemes)

Meanwhile, Kawasaki has registered the 'E-Boost' name possibly for a future electric bike. (More details here)