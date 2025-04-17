In Pics: 2025 Skoda Kodiaq brings its charm to India. Take a peek at the premium SUV
- Skoda India has introduced its flagship SUV starting at ₹46.89 lakh (ex-showroom).
The all-new Skoda Kodiaq gets a new and a more striking look this time based on the Modern Solid Design language. It features a bold butterfly grille and sharper headlamps. The fog lamp units have been placed right under the headlamp assembly,
The rear features redesigned rear lights with a C-shaped design, There is Skoda lettering on the tailgate with Kodiaq badging placed on the lower left side. The Skoda Kodiaq will come into the country as a CKD unit and will be assembled in Pune.
The premium SUV is offered with 18-inch alloy wheels in two different designs for the Sportline and L&K trims. The new alloy wheels have an aerodynamic design. There is black cladding all around the lower side of the vehicle including the wheel arches.
Also check these Cars
Find more Cars
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
77 kWh 510 km
₹ 50 - 55 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
In terms of dimensions, the Kodiaq measures 4,758 mm in length, 1,864 mm in width and 1,659 mm in height. The wheelbase of the car is the same at 2,971 mm. The boot space on offer measures 786 litres.
On the inside, gets a premium treatment. There is ample use of soft touch leather and there isn't much that's missing tech-wise on the SUV. It gets a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display and a heads-up display.
The new Kodiaq gets a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo petrol engine that makes 201 bhp and 320 Nm of maximum torque. The gearbox on offer is a 7-speed DSG and power is routed to all four wheels. Fuel efficiency is claimed at 14.86 kmpl by the manufacturer.
First Published Date: 17 Apr 2025, 15:21 PM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Trending this Week