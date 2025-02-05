It has been launched at a price range of ₹1.55 lakh and ₹1.70 lakh (ex-showroom)
The new Ola S1 Pro+ electric scooter is based on the company's Gen 3 platform
This electric scooter is available in two battery pack options: 4 kWh and 5.3 kWh
It promises range between 242 km and 320 km, depending on variants
Instead of a hub motor, the Ola S1 Pro+ gets a belt-drive, which reduces noise
It is capable of sprinting 0-40 kmph in 2.1 seconds at a top speed of 141 kmph
It is available in six colours: Passion Red, Porcelain White, Industrial Silver, Jet Black, Stellar Blue and Midnight Blue
Production of the electric scooter has already commenced
Deliveries of the scooter are slated to commence in mid-February