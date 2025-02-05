Ola S1 Pro+ is the latest flagship electric scooter from Ola Electric

Published Feb 05, 2025

It has been launched at a price range of 1.55 lakh and 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom)

The new Ola S1 Pro+ electric scooter is based on the company's Gen 3 platform

This electric scooter is available in two battery pack options: 4 kWh and 5.3 kWh

It promises range between 242 km and 320 km, depending on variants

Instead of a hub motor, the Ola S1 Pro+ gets a belt-drive, which reduces noise

It is capable of sprinting 0-40 kmph in 2.1 seconds at a top speed of 141 kmph

It is available in six colours: Passion Red, Porcelain White, Industrial Silver, Jet Black, Stellar Blue and Midnight Blue

Production of the electric scooter has already commenced

Deliveries of the scooter are slated to commence in mid-February
