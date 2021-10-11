2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 to launch in India on October 28: 5 things you should know

Bajaj Auto has confirmed that it will ride in the new generation Pulsar 250 to India before Diwali. The two-wheeler manufacturer will launch the 2021 Pulsar 250 motorcycle on October 28.

Bajaj Auto has been spotted testing the new Pulsar 250 bike on Indian roads for quite some time now.

The manufacturer says the new Pulsar 250 motorcycle, which was first launched in India about 20 years ago, will be the biggest Pulsar model in its lineup ever. The new Bajaj Pulsar 250, which is likely to get a 250 cc oil-cooled single-cylinder engine, will be the biggest displacement the bike has made till date.

Here are five things you need to know ahead of the launch of 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250:

The new generation Pulsar is expected to come with a lot of changes. From the chassis and engine to suspension, the bike has reportedly undergone massive updates. It is also likely to sport a semi-faired design with a mid-size front fairing, projector headlamp, telescopic front forks, alloy wheels and monoshock rear suspension.

The upcoming Pulsar 250 may come based on a completely new platform. Bajaj Auto may not go for the steel perimeter frame used in the current options but instead, choose something more rigid and light.

At the heart of the new Pulsar is likely to be a 250 cc oil-cooled single-cylinder engine. And the transmission option could include a 6-speed constant mesh transmission. The overall power and torque output from this engine is expected to be somewhere around 28 PS and 20 NM.

Pulsar 250 is likely to priced aggressively to take on the likes of other quarter-litre offerings. It may be priced somewhere around ₹1.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

When launched, the 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 will take on rivals like the Suzuki Gixxer 250, KTM 200 Duke and the Yamaha FZ25.