Yamaha XSR155 road test review: Worth the wait?

Yamaha has taken its time bringing some of its more interesting global products to India. While motorcycles like the Yamaha R15 and Yamaha MT-15 have built strong followings here, there has always been a section of enthusiasts waiting for something a little different.

The XSR155 has long been on that wish list. Now that it’s finally here, expectations are understandably high. It shares its underpinnings with the R15 and MT-15, but wraps them in a neo-retro package. After spending a week riding it through dense city traffic, open highways, smooth tarmac and broken roads, here’s how it holds up in real-world Indian conditions.

Yamaha XSR155: Design

The XSR155’s design is easily one of its biggest talking points. Yamaha calls it neo-retro, and that description fits. The circular LED headlamp, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, single-piece seat and round tail lamp give it a clean, old-school silhouette.

The colour schemes deserve special mention. They aren’t loud or attention-seeking. Instead, they have a subtle appeal. The red-and-black combination on our test bike looked mature and tasteful without trying too hard.

Because the engine is borrowed from the fully faired R15, much of the wiring and tubing that would otherwise be hidden now sits exposed.

There are a few thoughtful details too. The silver brackets integrated into the headlamp unit that house the indicators add character. The finish on the exhaust, along with its shape and pattern, complements the overall styling nicely.

That said, not everything feels as polished. Because the engine is borrowed from the fully faired R15, much of the wiring and tubing that would otherwise be hidden now sits exposed. Visible zip ties and wiring around the engine slightly dilute what is otherwise a very cohesive design. It’s not a deal-breaker, but it does stand out once you notice it.

The circular instrument cluster suits the bike’s character perfectly. It’s a negative LCD unit that remains clear even under harsh sunlight.

Yamaha XSR155: Features

In terms of equipment, the XSR155 ticks most of the expected boxes for its segment. You get full LED lighting, headlamp, tail-lamp and indicators as standard. The headlight performance is adequate for city use, though it could offer better throw for highway riding at night.

The circular instrument cluster suits the bike’s character perfectly. It’s a negative LCD unit that remains clear even under harsh sunlight. The display includes a digital speedometer, rev counter, gear position indicator, odometer, dual trip meters, clock and average fuel economy readout. The toggle switch positioned next to the dial is easy to operate even while riding.

The indicator switch sits above the horn, which takes some getting used to if you’ve been riding other motorcycles.

Switchgear quality is acceptable. On the right handlebar, you get the engine kill switch and hazard light switch. On the left, the headlight controls are integrated with the pass switch.

However, Yamaha has swapped the usual positions of the horn and indicator switches. The indicator switch sits above the horn, which takes some getting used to if you’ve been riding other motorcycles. A USB charging port would have been a welcome addition, especially for urban riders who rely on navigation.

With rear-set footpegs and a slight forward lean, the posture feels closer to a café racer than a laid-back roadster.

Yamaha XSR155: Ergonomics

The XSR155 may look like a relaxed retro motorcycle, but the riding posture tells a slightly different story.

The riding triangle is more committed than you might expect. With rear-set footpegs and a slight forward lean, the posture feels closer to a café racer than a laid-back roadster. For short urban rides, it’s manageable. But if your daily commute stretches beyond 25–30 km one way, the stance may start to feel demanding.

The seat height stands at 810 mm. At 5’8", I had no issues managing it. Riders shorter than 5’6" may find themselves tiptoeing at stops. The seat itself is quite firm, and when combined with the forward-leaning posture, long rides can get uncomfortable.

On the plus side, the kerb weight of just 137 kg works strongly in the XSR’s favour. It feels light and easy to manoeuvre in parking lots and while filtering through traffic. In crowded urban settings, that low weight makes a noticeable difference.

You can cruise in a higher gear at low speeds without protest. At lower rpm, the motor feels smooth and refined.

Yamaha XSR155: Engine and Performance

Powering the XSR155 is the same 155cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine found in the R15 and MT-15. It produces 18.1 hp and 14.2 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox and Yamaha’s Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) system.

In city conditions, the engine feels tractable and friendly. It pulls cleanly from low speeds and doesn’t demand frequent downshifts. You can cruise in a higher gear at low speeds without protest. At lower rpm, the motor feels smooth and refined.

Up to around 4,500 rpm, the power delivery is linear. There’s a noticeable flat spot between roughly 4,500 rpm and 6,000 rpm. Once the VVA system kicks in around that mark, the engine comes alive again, pulling strongly toward the top end.

At higher revs, vibrations become more pronounced. You’ll feel them on the handlebar, and the mirrors begin to blur slightly at sustained highway speeds. There’s some feedback through the footpegs as well. Still, the top-end rush is enjoyable and adds to the bike’s character, especially on open stretches of road.

The dynamics are another highlight. The chassis feels balanced and confident in corners. The lightweight nature of the motorcycle helps, but so does the suspension tuning. It leans towards the firmer side, yet remains well damped. Smaller bumps are absorbed competently, though larger potholes make their presence felt, particularly because of the firm seat.

Fuel efficiency is impressive. Over roughly 250 km of mixed city and highway riding, the XSR155 returned close to 60 km/l. For a motorcycle that offers this level of performance, that figure is genuinely noteworthy.

The XSR155 looks distinctive, rides confidently and offers enough performance to keep you engaged.

Yamaha XSR155: Verdict

The Yamaha XSR155 makes a strong case for itself now that it has finally arrived in India. It brings together retro-inspired styling, proven mechanicals and strong fuel efficiency in a lightweight, easy-to-handle package.

It looks distinctive, rides confidently and offers enough performance to keep you engaged. At the same time, the committed riding posture and firm seat mean it isn’t the most relaxed option for long-distance comfort.

If you’re in the market for a retro-styled motorcycle that feels modern underneath, is reliable, and offers a fun yet efficient ride, the XSR155 deserves serious consideration, especially while introductory pricing remains in effect.

