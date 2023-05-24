In pics: Simple One electric scooter launched, claims longest range of 212 km
Simple One has a top speed of 105 kmph and a claimed riding range of 212 km.
Simple Energy has relaunched its Simple One electric scooter in the Indian market.
Simple is claiming an IDC range of 212 km on a single charge.
The battery pack measures 5 kWh instead of 4.8 kWh. The battery size had to be increased in order to meet the AIS 156 Amendments announced last year, the company explained.
The battery promises a seven-layer protection system with an in-house developed battery management system (BMS) and IP-67 compliance.
Prices for the Simple One start at ₹1.45 lakh, going up to ₹1.58 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Bengaluru). The 750-watt portable charger costs an additional ₹13,000.
Deliveries of the Simple One electric scooter begin on June 6, 2023, in Bengaluru. The manufacturer will be expanding to other cities as well.
The prices align with the revised FAME II subsidy scheme that will be applicable from June 1, 2023. The manufacturer plans to deliver the e-scooter in a phase-wise manner.
The Simple One claims a 212 km (IDC) range on a single charge. The company previously claimed a range of 236 km on a single charge.
With all the changes, the Simple One now weighs 134 kg, which has gone up when compared to the prototype first shown.
The design of the scooter is more or less the same. However, there is a new set of rearview mirrors on the electric scooter.
The model uses a PMS mid-drive motor with 8.5 kW (11.3 bhp) of peak power and 4.5 kW (6 bhp) of continuous power delivery. Peak torque stands at 72 Nm.
Braking duties are performed by disc brakes in the front as well as at the rear.
First Published Date: 24 May 2023, 16:24 PM IST
