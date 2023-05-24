HT Auto
In pics: Simple One electric scooter launched, claims longest range of 212 km

Simple One has a top speed of 105 kmph and a claimed riding range of 212 km. 
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 May 2023, 16:24 PM
1/12
Simple Energy has relaunched its Simple One electric scooter in the Indian market. 
2/12
Simple is claiming an IDC range of 212 km on a single charge. 
3/12
The battery pack measures 5 kWh instead of 4.8 kWh. The battery size had to be increased in order to meet the AIS 156 Amendments announced last year, the company explained.
4/12
The battery promises a seven-layer protection system with an in-house developed battery management system (BMS) and IP-67 compliance.
5/12
Prices for the Simple One start at 1.45 lakh, going up to 1.58 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Bengaluru). The 750-watt portable charger costs an additional 13,000. 
6/12
Deliveries of the Simple One electric scooter begin on June 6, 2023, in Bengaluru. The manufacturer will be expanding to other cities as well. 
7/12
The prices align with the revised FAME II subsidy scheme that will be applicable from June 1, 2023.  The manufacturer plans to deliver the e-scooter in a phase-wise manner. 
8/12
The Simple One claims a 212 km (IDC) range on a single charge. The company previously claimed a range of 236 km on a single charge. 
9/12
With all the changes, the Simple One now weighs 134 kg, which has gone up when compared to the prototype first shown. 
10/12
The design of the scooter is more or less the same. However, there is a new set of rearview mirrors on the electric scooter.
11/12
 The model uses a PMS mid-drive motor with 8.5 kW (11.3 bhp) of peak power and 4.5 kW (6 bhp) of continuous power delivery. Peak torque stands at 72 Nm.
12/12
Braking duties are performed by disc brakes in the front as well as at the rear. 
First Published Date: 24 May 2023, 16:24 PM IST
TAGS: Simple Energy Simple One Electric scooter EV electric vehicles
