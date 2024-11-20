In Pics: TVS Apache RTR 160 4V gets new USD forks and modern technology
The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is priced at ₹1,39,990 ex-showroom. It is powered by a 160 cc oil-cooled, fuel-injected, 4-valve engine that generates 17.3
...
TVS Motor has introduced the updated Apache RTR 160 4V at a starting price of ₹1,39,990 ex-showroom, Delhi. The pricing has been increased by around ₹5,000 in comparison to the previous generation model.
The changes on the updated TVS Apache RTR 160 4V include Glite Through Technology (GTT), which improves the ease of riding in traffic situations. GTT helps the bike to move forward when the clutch is released without any throttle inputs, The comfort of the rider is further increased with the new adjustable levers offered on the naked sport motorbike.
The two-wheeler now also gets new features to enable connectivity via Bluetooth, It now gets the TVS SmartXonnect connectivity. There is turn-by-turn navigation, call alerts, SMS alerts and voice assistance. Other bike features include three riding modes: Sport, Urban and Rain, a dual-channel ABS with RLP, 37mm USD Front Suspension and a Bullpup exhaust.
The workhorse on duty is the same old 160 cc single-cylinder air and oil-cooled engine that can produce up to 17.3 bhp of power at 8,000 rpm and 14.8 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.
The motorbike is available in three exterior colour options including Granite Grey, Matte Black and Pearl White. The front suspension of the bike comes finished in a brushed Gold colour and the alloys come in a gloss red finish.
First Published Date: 20 Nov 2024, 15:25 PM IST
