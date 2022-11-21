In pics: Toyota Innova HyCross debuts in Indonesia as Innova Zenix
Under the hood is a 2.0-litre petrol engine married to a strong hybrid powertrain that helps the new Innova HyCross offer more than 20 kms per kg of fuel efficiency.
Toyota has officially taken the covers off the Innova Zenix MPV, which will be sold in India as the Innova HyCross, on November 21 during an event in Indonesia. The new generation Innova gets hybrid powertrain for the first time and is heavily redesigned to offer a more SUV-like appearance.
The new Innova HyCross is bigger in size and bolder in its looks thanks to massive updates both inside and outside. The MPV no longer uses a ladder frame chassis. Instead, it is based on the new e-TNGA platform, which has turned the MPV into a front-wheel drive.
The Innova HyCross stands 4,755 mm in length, around 20 mm longer than Innova Crysta. The width has also increased from 1,830 mm to 1,850 mm. The wheelbase at 2,850 mm is has grown by 100 mm. The height remains the same at 1,795 mm and so does the ground clearance of 185 mm.
Under the hood is a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder Dual VVT-i petrol engine. Mated to a strong hybrid technology, the Innova HyCross can generate 152 PS of power and 188 Nm of peak torque. The transmission job is handled by a CVT unit.
The face of the Innova HyCross is visibly different from Innova Crysta. It now gets a bolder hexagonal grille with chrome inserts as underline. The grille is flanked by sleek LED headlights. The chunky front bumper comes with LED DRLs on either side.
The dual-tone interior is dominated by a giant floating digital touchscreen unit placed on top of a vertical shaped centre console housing other functions like climate control and gearbox unit. There is also a digital driver display. The hybrid version of the MPV offers EV mode as one of the drive modes.
The new Innova HyCross offers a panoramic sunroof, a first for the model. It also offers connected car tech, ADAS features like adaptive cruise control, a separate entertainment screen for the rear passengers, reclining middle row captain seats with leg support and more.
