In pics: Revolt RV1 comes challenging Ola Roadster X, promises upto 160 km range

Revolt RV1 has been launched in India as an all-electric commuter motorcycle. This new electric motorcycle comes priced between ₹ 84,990 and ₹ 99,990 (ex-showroom), and is available in two variants - RV1 and RV1+. The Revolt RV1 comes directly challenging the Ola Roadster X electric bike which was launched in India at ₹ 74,999 (ex-showroom), in August this year. However, the Ola Roadster X is more affordable and sportier looking than the Revolt RV1.