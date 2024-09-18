HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Photos In Pics: Revolt Rv1 Comes Challenging Ola Roadster X, Promises Up To 160 Km Range

In pics: Revolt RV1 comes challenging Ola Roadster X, promises upto 160 km range

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Sep 2024, 15:31 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Revolt RV1 comes as an electric commuter motorcycle, poses challenge to the Ola Roadster X.
Revolt RV1
1/4
Revolt RV1 has been launched in India as an all-electric commuter motorcycle. This new electric motorcycle comes priced between 84,990 and 99,990 (ex-showroom), and is available in two variants - RV1 and RV1+. The Revolt RV1 comes directly challenging the Ola Roadster X electric bike which was launched in India at 74,999 (ex-showroom), in August this year. However, the Ola Roadster X is more affordable and sportier looking than the Revolt RV1.
Revolt RV1
Revolt RV1 has been launched in India as an all-electric commuter motorcycle. This new electric motorcycle comes priced between 84,990 and 99,990 (ex-showroom), and is available in two variants - RV1 and RV1+. The Revolt RV1 comes directly challenging the Ola Roadster X electric bike which was launched in India at 74,999 (ex-showroom), in August this year. However, the Ola Roadster X is more affordable and sportier looking than the Revolt RV1.
Revolt RV1
2/4
The Revolt RV1 comes wearing a design that typically signifies its commuter character. It sports a round-shaped LED headlamp flanked by sleek LED turn indicators. The sculpted side profile claims to have been designed to ensure aerodynamic efficiency, while it gets some practical styling elements like a long seat, grab rail at the back, saree guard etc.
Revolt RV1
The Revolt RV1 comes wearing a design that typically signifies its commuter character. It sports a round-shaped LED headlamp flanked by sleek LED turn indicators. The sculpted side profile claims to have been designed to ensure aerodynamic efficiency, while it gets some practical styling elements like a long seat, grab rail at the back, saree guard etc.
Revolt RV1
3/4
In terms of features, the Revolt RV1 gets LED headlights, six inch digital LCD instrument cluster, dual disc brakes, multiple speed modes and reverse mode. The bike further features wider tires, which the company claims to give the bike a more stable ride.
Revolt RV1
In terms of features, the Revolt RV1 gets LED headlights, six inch digital LCD instrument cluster, dual disc brakes, multiple speed modes and reverse mode. The bike further features wider tires, which the company claims to give the bike a more stable ride.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Revolt Motors Rv400 (HT Auto photo)
Revolt Motors RV400
BatteryCapacity Icon3.24 KWh Range Icon150 km
₹ 1.27 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Revolt Motors Rv400 Brz (HT Auto photo)
Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ
BatteryCapacity Icon3.24 kWh Range Icon150 km
₹ 1.38 Lakhs
Compare
Kabira Mobility Km 3000 (HT Auto photo)
Kabira Mobility KM 3000
BatteryCapacity Icon4 kWh Range Icon120 km
₹ 1.12 Lakhs
Compare
Kabira Mobility Km 4000 (HT Auto photo)
Kabira Mobility KM 4000
BatteryCapacity Icon4.4 kWh Range Icon150 km
₹ 1.37 Lakhs
Compare
Super Soco Tc Wander (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Super Soco TC Wander
Range Icon75 km
₹ 1.40 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Bajaj Pulsar Ns400z (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
Engine Icon373.27 cc Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 1.85 Lakhs
Compare
Revolt RV1
4/4
Propelled by a mid-motor and a chain drive system, the RV1 features two battery options: a 2.2 kWh battery offering a claimed range of 100 km range, and a 3.24 kWh battery with a claimed range of 160 km. The company claims that both battery options are IP67-rated for water resistance. The Revolt RV1 is further claimed to have a payload capacity of 250 kgs.
Revolt RV1
Propelled by a mid-motor and a chain drive system, the RV1 features two battery options: a 2.2 kWh battery offering a claimed range of 100 km range, and a 3.24 kWh battery with a claimed range of 160 km. The company claims that both battery options are IP67-rated for water resistance. The Revolt RV1 is further claimed to have a payload capacity of 250 kgs.
First Published Date: 18 Sep 2024, 15:31 PM IST
TAGS: Revolt Motors Revolt RV1 RV1 electric motorcycle electric bike EV electric mobility

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.