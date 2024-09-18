In pics: Revolt RV1 comes challenging Ola Roadster X, promises upto 160 km range
- Revolt RV1 comes as an electric commuter motorcycle, poses challenge to the Ola Roadster X.
Revolt RV1 has been launched in India as an all-electric commuter motorcycle. This new electric motorcycle comes priced between ₹84,990 and ₹99,990 (ex-showroom), and is available in two variants - RV1 and RV1+. The Revolt RV1 comes directly challenging the Ola Roadster X electric bike which was launched in India at ₹74,999 (ex-showroom), in August this year. However, the Ola Roadster X is more affordable and sportier looking than the Revolt RV1.
The Revolt RV1 comes wearing a design that typically signifies its commuter character. It sports a round-shaped LED headlamp flanked by sleek LED turn indicators. The sculpted side profile claims to have been designed to ensure aerodynamic efficiency, while it gets some practical styling elements like a long seat, grab rail at the back, saree guard etc.
In terms of features, the Revolt RV1 gets LED headlights, six inch digital LCD instrument cluster, dual disc brakes, multiple speed modes and reverse mode. The bike further features wider tires, which the company claims to give the bike a more stable ride.
Propelled by a mid-motor and a chain drive system, the RV1 features two battery options: a 2.2 kWh battery offering a claimed range of 100 km range, and a 3.24 kWh battery with a claimed range of 160 km. The company claims that both battery options are IP67-rated for water resistance. The Revolt RV1 is further claimed to have a payload capacity of 250 kgs.
