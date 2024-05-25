In pics: Ather Rizta is brand's first family electric scooter
- Ather Energy shares its underpinnings with the 450 series of electric scooters but it is designed as a family scooter.
Ather Energy has entered the family electric scooter segment by launching the Rizta in the Indian market. It is quite different when compared to the 450X and 450 S electric scooters that Ather is currently selling in the country.
Ather Energy is offering the Rizta with two battery pack options. There is a 2.9 kWh battery pack and a 3.7 kWh battery pack. The IDC range is of 123 km and 159 km respectively.
The Rizta is offered in two variants - Z and S. The 2.9 kWh battery pack is offered only on the S variant whereas the 3.7 kWh battery pack is available with both variants. Moreover, the customer needs to pay ₹20,000 extra for the Pro Pack that enables a lot of additional features.
The TrueRange is rated at 105 km for the smaller battery pack and 123 km for the larger battery pack. What is interesting is that the 3.7 kWh battery pack takes 4 hours 30 minutes to charge from 0 to 80 per cent whereas the 2.9 kWh battery pack takes 5 hours and 45 minutes.
The underseat storage is rated at 34 litres. Ather is also selling a basket and an organizer for the underseat storage. There is also a separate frunk that fits behind the apron. It has a storage space of 22 liters.
The S variant gets a 7-inch DeepView display that is shared with the 450S whereas the Z gets a 7-inch TFT display but it is not a touchscreen unit. Instead, the rider needs to use the joystick on the left switch cube to navigate through the user interface.
The Z variant comes with a pillion backrest as standard. Ather says that the seat of the Rizta is the largest in the segment. The floorboard is also flat and there are two hooks for groceries and stuff. There is also a difference between the seats of both variants. The S gets the standard seat whereas the Z variant comes with a premium seat.
The Rizta has a top speed of 80 kmph. The electric motor puts out a power output of 4.3 kW and a peak torque output of 22 Nm. The 0-40 kmph acceleration time is of 4.7 seconds and gradeability is of 15 degrees.
Only the 3.7 kWh Z variant comes with 700W charger. The 2.9 kWh battery pack comes with 350W charger. However, both battery packs support support for Ather Grid that can recharge 15 km of range in just 10 minutes.
Suspension duties are performed by telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are performed by a disc in the front and a drum at the rear. There is Combi-braking system on offer as well.
First Published Date: 25 May 2024, 14:43 PM IST
