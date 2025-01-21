HT Auto
In Pics: Porsche Macan Electric makes debut in India. Here's what it looks like

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Jan 2025, 19:38 PM
The Porsche Macan EV launched at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 starts at ₹1.21 crore. It is offered in three trim levels with the Turbo Electr
...
Porsche Macan Turbo Electric
1/6
The Porsche Macan EV has been launched in India with a starting price of 1.21 crore (ex-showroom). The EV is offered in three trim levels - the Macan, Macan 4S and Macan Turbo.
Porsche Macan Turbo Electric
Porsche Macan Turbo Electric
2/6
The electric SUV has been built on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE). The design has been inspired from the Porsche Taycan. It features a quad LED projector setup at the front and LED lighting at the rear as well.
Porsche Macan Turbo Electric
Porsche Macan Turbo Electric
3/6
The Porsche Macan measures 4,784 mm in length, is 1,622 mm high and 2,152 mm wide. The SUV can weigh anywhere from 2,405-2,480 kg depending upon the variant. The SUV stands on 19-inch to 20-inch wheels.
Porsche Macan Turbo Electric
Porsche Macan Turbo Electric
4/6
On the inside the Macan EV can be specced up to host three screens, a 12.6-inch curved instrument cluster, a standard 10.9-inch infotainment system and an option 10.9-inch touchscreen for the passenger, etc.
Porsche Macan Turbo Electric
Porsche Macan Turbo Electric
5/6
There is a well-sized boot available on the Macan EV getting a space of about 480 litres. The Macan features a maximum driving range of 631 km. This range is supported by a 100 kWh battery pack which supports up to 270 kW of DC fast charging.
Porsche Macan Turbo Electric
Porsche Macan Turbo Electric
6/6
The Porsche Macan Turbo Electric produced 576 bhp in standard mode. This number can be increased to 630 bhp and 1,130 Nm of torque by using Launch Control along with Overboost mode.
Porsche Macan Turbo Electric
First Published Date: 21 Jan 2025, 19:38 PM IST
TAGS: porsche macan turbo electric porsche macan turbo electric electric vehicle

