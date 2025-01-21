In Pics: Porsche Macan Electric makes debut in India. Here's what it looks like
The Porsche Macan EV launched at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 starts at ₹1.21 crore. It is offered in three trim levels with the Turbo Electr
...
The Porsche Macan EV has been launched in India with a starting price of ₹1.21 crore (ex-showroom). The EV is offered in three trim levels - the Macan, Macan 4S and Macan Turbo.
The electric SUV has been built on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE). The design has been inspired from the Porsche Taycan. It features a quad LED projector setup at the front and LED lighting at the rear as well.
The Porsche Macan measures 4,784 mm in length, is 1,622 mm high and 2,152 mm wide. The SUV can weigh anywhere from 2,405-2,480 kg depending upon the variant. The SUV stands on 19-inch to 20-inch wheels.
Also check these Cars
Find more Cars
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
On the inside the Macan EV can be specced up to host three screens, a 12.6-inch curved instrument cluster, a standard 10.9-inch infotainment system and an option 10.9-inch touchscreen for the passenger, etc.
There is a well-sized boot available on the Macan EV getting a space of about 480 litres. The Macan features a maximum driving range of 631 km. This range is supported by a 100 kWh battery pack which supports up to 270 kW of DC fast charging.
The Porsche Macan Turbo Electric produced 576 bhp in standard mode. This number can be increased to 630 bhp and 1,130 Nm of torque by using Launch Control along with Overboost mode.
First Published Date: 21 Jan 2025, 19:38 PM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS