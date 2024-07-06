HT Auto
In pics: Mercedes-Benz EQA is the smallest luxury EV in India

| Updated on: 06 Jul 2024, 14:02 PM
  Mercedes-Benz EQA will be offered in just one fully loaded variant. It has a WLTP-claimed range of 560 km
Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA is the most affordable and the smallest electric vehicle from Mercedes-Benz. It will be sold only in one configuration which will be the 250+. 
Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA
Powering the Mercedes-Benz EQA is an electric motor that sits on the front axle. It puts out 187 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 385 Nm. It can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 8.6 seconds and has a top speed of 160 kmph.
Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA
The battery pack on duty is a 70.5 kWh unit that takes 7 hours and 15 minutes to fully charge whereas DC charging from 10 per cent to 80 per cent takes just 35 minutes. 
Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA
In the global market, Mercedes-Benz also sells dual-motor versions and a smaller battery pack that has a capacity of 66.5 kWh. However, this version is not available in India and as of now, we do not know whether the luxury manufacturer will bring it to the Indian market or not. 
Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA
When compared to its ICE counterpart, the EQA comes with a new set of LED headlamps, a revised grille that is no longer open, connected tail lamps and a different set of alloy wheels. 
Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes EQA will be offered in a total of seven colours. There would be Spectral Blue, Polar White, High-tech Silver, Cosmos Black and Mountain Grey. Then there are special Manufaktur paints - Mountain Grey Magno and Patagonia Grey.
Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA will be competing against Kia EV6, BMW iX1, Volvo C40 Recharge and Volvo XC40 Recharge. Mercedes-Benz, EQA, electric vehicles, EV, electric cars, luxury cars
Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA
There are a few cosmetic tweaks to the interior as well so that it looks different when compared to the GLA. For instance, it gets gold accents on the AC vents.
Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA
In terms of features, the EQA comes with twin 10-inch screens, ambient lighting, puddle lamps, illuminated door sills, a Burmester sound system, a heads-up display and a 360-degree camera. 
Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA
There is also active parking assist, connected car technology, adaptive high beam assist, gesture controls and much more.
Mercedes-Benz EQA
First Published Date: 06 Jul 2024, 14:02 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes-Benz EQA electric vehicles EV electric cars luxury cars

