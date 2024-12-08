In pics: Jaguar Type 00 concept previews what Tata Motors-owned British brand's future cars would look like
- The Jaguar Type 00 shows what the future electric cars from the brand would look like.
Jaguar Type 00 concept previews what the British luxury car marque's future electric cars would look like. The EV concept comes as part of the Jaguar's revamped brand strategy, under which the automaker aims to become more premium and niche brand and targets OEMs like Aston Martin, Bentley instead of Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi.
The Jaguar Type 00 concept, which is the long-awaited preview of Jaguar's all-electric transformation, made its debut in Florida for Miami Art Week. This concept electric car incorporates what the Jaguar calls the ‘Exuberant Modernism’ styling philosophy.
Some spy photos as well as the concept car previews a long, low-sitting car with a fastback roof and similar proportions. Jaguar has already confirmed the upcoming electric car will be a four-door GT, but it won't debut until late 2025.
Pronounced as zero zero, the exterior of the EV is dominated by a long hood that blends into a fastback. The front profile looks simple, featuring two razor-thin lights at the top and two more down low. In the middle is a basic rectangular grille embossed into the body. Moving to the back, the chunky sides feature vertical panels behind the front fenders that remind us of a fourth-generation Range Rover.
Inside the cabin, it gets flat front seats that are bisected by a brass spine. There are no visible instruments or controls; instead, two large screens rotate up from the dash, one on each side of the spine. The EV has an extremely minimalistic design.
Jaguar has not shared anything on the specifications of the EV. However, it uses the company's new JEA architecture, designed from the ground up for future electric vehicles. The Type 00 would offer an estimated range of 692 kilometres. The battery onboard the electric car would reclaim 321 kilometre of range in 15 minutes' charge when hooked to a high-speed charger.
First Published Date: 08 Dec 2024, 12:41 PM IST
