HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Photos In Pics: Hyundai Tucson Crash Tested At Bncap, Scores A 5 Star Rating

In Pics: Hyundai Tucson crash tested at Bharat NCAP, scores a 5-star rating

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 28 Nov 2024, 16:42 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Hyundai Tucson has been tested at the Bharat New Car Assessment Program (BNCAP) and emerged victorious with a whole 5-star score.
Hyundai Tucson
1/6
The Hyundai Tucson, an SUV that is priced between 29.02 lakh and 35.94 lakh (ex-showroom) has recently undergone crash testing at the Bharat NCAP facility. The SUV scored a full five-stars in the testing.
Hyundai Tucson
The Hyundai Tucson, an SUV that is priced between 29.02 lakh and 35.94 lakh (ex-showroom) has recently undergone crash testing at the Bharat NCAP facility. The SUV scored a full five-stars in the testing.
Hyundai Tucson
2/6
The Tuscon is one of the first cars to be tested from the Hyundai lineup at the Bharat NCAP crash tests. The SUV scored 30.84 points out of 32 in terms of adult occupant protection whereas in the child occupant protection category it scored 41 out of 49 points.
Hyundai Tucson
The Tuscon is one of the first cars to be tested from the Hyundai lineup at the Bharat NCAP crash tests. The SUV scored 30.84 points out of 32 in terms of adult occupant protection whereas in the child occupant protection category it scored 41 out of 49 points.
Hyundai Tucson
3/6
More specifically, the Tucson scored 16 out of 16 points in the Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test conducted at a speed of 50 kmph. All of these ratings and scores are only applicable on the Platinum and Signature variants of the SUV.
Hyundai Tucson
More specifically, the Tucson scored 16 out of 16 points in the Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test conducted at a speed of 50 kmph. All of these ratings and scores are only applicable on the Platinum and Signature variants of the SUV.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Hyundai Tucson 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Tucson 2024
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Tucson (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Tucson
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 29.02 - 35.94 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai i20
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 7.04 - 11.21 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11 - 20.30 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Exter (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Exter
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.13 - 10.43 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Nexo (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Nexo
Engine Icon1499.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 65 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Tucson
4/6
In the side moveable deformable barrier and the side pole impact tests the occupant gets a rating of ‘good’ protection in all areas of the body. Other than these remarks, the Dynamic score that the vehicle obtained was 24 out of 24 and the CRS installation score was 12 out of 12. The Vehicle assessment score was lower getting 5 out of 13 points.
Hyundai Tucson
In the side moveable deformable barrier and the side pole impact tests the occupant gets a rating of ‘good’ protection in all areas of the body. Other than these remarks, the Dynamic score that the vehicle obtained was 24 out of 24 and the CRS installation score was 12 out of 12. The Vehicle assessment score was lower getting 5 out of 13 points.
Hyundai Tucson
5/6
In the Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier test, the Hyundai Tucson got 14.84 out of 16.00 points. The driver dummy showed ‘adequate’ protection for the chest and foot whereas other areas of the dummy received ‘good’ ratings.
Hyundai Tucson
In the Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier test, the Hyundai Tucson got 14.84 out of 16.00 points. The driver dummy showed ‘adequate’ protection for the chest and foot whereas other areas of the dummy received ‘good’ ratings.
Hyundai Tucson
6/6
The unit that was tested was equipped with equipment like frontal airbags, belt pretensioner, belt load limiter, side head curtain airbag, side chest airbag and side pelvis airbag. Thee SUV comes with ISOFIX child seat mounts, Electronic Stability Control, pedestrian protection and seat belt reminders.
Hyundai Tucson
The unit that was tested was equipped with equipment like frontal airbags, belt pretensioner, belt load limiter, side head curtain airbag, side chest airbag and side pelvis airbag. Thee SUV comes with ISOFIX child seat mounts, Electronic Stability Control, pedestrian protection and seat belt reminders.
First Published Date: 28 Nov 2024, 16:42 PM IST
TAGS: hyundai hyundai tucson tucson safety

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.