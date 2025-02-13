HT Auto
In pics: Honda Gold Wing celebrates 50th Anniversary with special edition, new features

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Feb 2025, 16:54 PM
  • The Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition gets updated with features like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. 
Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition
In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the iconic Gold Wing, Honda has launched a new special edition model that brings cosmetic changes and additional features to the tourer. 

Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition

Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition
The Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition, priced from $29,200, comes with new colour options, which are Bordeaux Red Metallic and Eternal Gold. 
Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition
Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition
Some of the existing features of the Gold Wing are ride-by-wire, cruise control with multiple riding modes, an electrically adjustable windscreen and an airbag. 
Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition
Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition
The tourer has been updated to allow for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with speakers as standard. The welcome screen on the TFT display now shows the first ever Gold Wing that went on sale in 1975.
Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition
Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition
It rides on 18-inch front and 16-inch rear alloy wheels. There are dual 320 mm brake discs at the front and a single 316 mm disc at the rear.
Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition
Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition
The bike is underpinned by a double wishbone front suspension and a pro-link type at the rear. 
Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition
Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition
Powering the Honda Gold Wing is the 1,833 cc liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder engine. This unit can be mated to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT.
Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition
Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition
With this unit, the Gold Wing is capable of churning out 125 bhp at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque of 170 Nm at 4,500 rpm.
Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition
First Published Date: 13 Feb 2025, 16:54 PM IST
TAGS: honda gold wing

