In pics: Ducati Multistrada V4 RS launched, is the sportiest ADV

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Aug 2024, 10:26 AM
  • Ducati Multistrada V4 RS uses Desmosedici Stradale engine derived from Panigale V4.
Ducati Multistrada V4 RS
1/10
Ducati Multistrada V4 RS has been launched in India at a price of 38,40,600 ex-showroom. It is the most expensive Multistrada that is being sold by the manufacturer.
Ducati Multistrada V4 RS
Ducati Multistrada V4 RS
2/10
The V4 RS is the sportiest version of the Multistrada that a person can buy. The deliveries will begin in early September 2024 across Ducati India’s dealership network.
Ducati Multistrada V4 RS
Ducati Multistrada V4 RS
3/10
TheDucati Multistrada V4 RS is equipped with a 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine, which produces an impressive 177 bhp at 12,250 rpm and 118 Nm of torque at 9,500 rpm.
Ducati Multistrada V4 RS
Ducati Multistrada V4 RS
4/10
Because of the power levels, Multistrada V4 RS as the most powerful motorcycle within its category. In comparison, the standard Multistrada V4, featuring the Granturismo engine, generates 170 bhp. Additionally, the RS variant is enhanced by an Akrapovic exhaust system, among other improvements.
Ducati Multistrada V4 RS
Ducati Multistrada V4 RS
5/10
Ducati has introduced additional lightweight elements to the Multistrada V4 RS, resulting in a weight reduction of 3 kg compared to the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak.
Ducati Multistrada V4 RS
Ducati Multistrada V4 RS
6/10
This motorcycle is equipped with 17-inch forged aluminium wheels from Marchesini and features a titanium subframe that is 2.5 kg lighter than those found on other Multistrada variants. 
Ducati Multistrada V4 RS
Ducati Multistrada V4 RS
7/10
Furthermore, the tail section has been redesigned to eliminate the pillion grab handle and top box mounting bracket, offering a more streamlined design
Ducati Multistrada V4 RS
Ducati Multistrada V4 RS
8/10
The suspension system is managed by the newly designed 48 mm Ohlins front forks, which are fully adjustable and feature a titanium nitride (TiN) coating, complemented by an Ohlins TTX36 fully adjustable monoshock at the rear. 
Ducati Multistrada V4 RS
Ducati Multistrada V4 RS
9/10
For braking, the motorcycle is equipped with radially-mounted Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers, featuring four pistons at the front, paired with dual 330 mm semi-floating disc brakes and a radial master cylinder. The rear braking system utilizes a Brembo two-piston floating caliper with a 265 mm disc brake. 
Ducati Multistrada V4 RS
Ducati Multistrada V4 RS
10/10
Additionally, the sporty model offers adjustable seat height ranging from 840 mm to 860 mm. So, it can be a bit tall for average Indian riders.
Ducati Multistrada V4 RS
First Published Date: 30 Aug 2024, 10:26 AM IST
TAGS: Ducati Ducati India Multistrada Multistrada V4 Multistrada V4 RS

NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

