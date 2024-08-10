In pics: Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP launched in India
- The Hypermotard SP 950 has been launched in India at an ex-showroom price of ₹19.05 lakh and makes 114 bhp with its 937cc L-Twin engine.
The Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP is launched in India at an ex-showroom price of ₹19.05 lakh and it features upgraded suspension components, a special livery, and lighter alloy wheels.
The revised 937cc Testastretta 11° twin-cylinder in the 950 SP makes 114 bhp at 9000 rpm and 96 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm.
The 950 SP comes with a special dual-tone livery that dresses it up in white and red with grey accents.
The Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP receives an adjustable steering damper from Öhlins.
The Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP features a billet aluminium tack cap for the fuel tank with an engraved Ducati logo.
The Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP features several carbon fibre components such as the rear mud guard or the heat guard (pictured above).
The Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP comes with a double undertail aluminium muffler.
The 950 SP is fitted with Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP tyres wrapped around three-spoke Marchesini forged rims. Braking duties are handled by two 320 mm front discs and a single 245 mm rear disc.
The Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP is built around a steel trellis frame with variable-section tubes connected to the rear subframe.
The Hypermotard 950 SP comes with Bosch Cornering ABS EVO integrated with the Slide by Brake function and Ducati Wheelie Control EVO
First Published Date: 10 Aug 2024, 17:02 PM IST
