HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Photos In Pics: Ducati Hypermotard 950 Sp Launched In India

In pics: Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP launched in India

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Aug 2024, 17:02 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The Hypermotard SP 950 has been launched in India at an ex-showroom price of 19.05 lakh and makes 114 bhp with its 937cc L-Twin engine. 
Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP
1/10
The Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP is launched in India at an ex-showroom price of 19.05 lakh and it features upgraded suspension components, a special livery, and lighter alloy wheels.  (Ducati )
Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP
The Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP is launched in India at an ex-showroom price of 19.05 lakh and it features upgraded suspension components, a special livery, and lighter alloy wheels. 
Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP
2/10
The revised 937cc Testastretta 11° twin-cylinder in the 950 SP makes 114 bhp at 9000 rpm and 96 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm. (Ducati )
Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP
The revised 937cc Testastretta 11° twin-cylinder in the 950 SP makes 114 bhp at 9000 rpm and 96 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm.
Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP
3/10
The 950 SP comes with a special dual-tone livery that dresses it up in white and red with grey accents. 
Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP
The 950 SP comes with a special dual-tone livery that dresses it up in white and red with grey accents. 

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Ducati Hypermotard 950 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Hypermotard 950
Engine Icon937 cc Mileage Icon19.6 kmpl
₹ 16 - 19.05 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ducati Multistrada 950 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Multistrada 950
Engine Icon937.0 cc Mileage Icon22.8 kmpl
₹ 15.49 Lakhs
Compare
Ducati Supersport 950 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati SuperSport 950
Engine Icon937 cc Mileage Icon17.9 kmpl
₹ 13.49 - 15.69 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono
Engine Icon659 cc Mileage Icon20.8 kmpl
₹ 16.50 Lakhs
Compare
Ducati Monster 1200 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ducati Monster 1200
Engine Icon1198.4 cc
₹ 21 - 22 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Ducati Xdiavel (HT Auto photo)
Ducati XDiavel
Engine Icon1262.0 cc Mileage Icon18.0 kmpl
₹ 17.50 - 22.60 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP
4/10
The Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP receives an adjustable steering damper from Öhlins. 
Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP
The Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP receives an adjustable steering damper from Öhlins. 
Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP
5/10
The Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP features a billet aluminium tack cap for the fuel tank with an engraved Ducati logo.   (Ducati )
Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP
The Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP features a billet aluminium tack cap for the fuel tank with an engraved Ducati logo.  
Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP
6/10
The Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP features several carbon fibre components such as the rear mud guard or the heat guard (pictured above).  (Ducati )
Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP
The Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP features several carbon fibre components such as the rear mud guard or the heat guard (pictured above). 
Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP
7/10
The Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP comes with a double undertail aluminium muffler.  (Ducati )
Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP
The Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP comes with a double undertail aluminium muffler. 
Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP
8/10
The 950 SP is fitted with Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP tyres wrapped around three-spoke Marchesini forged rims. Braking duties are handled by two 320 mm front discs and a single 245 mm rear disc.  (Ducati)
Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP
The 950 SP is fitted with Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP tyres wrapped around three-spoke Marchesini forged rims. Braking duties are handled by two 320 mm front discs and a single 245 mm rear disc. 
Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP
9/10
The Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP is built around a steel trellis frame with variable-section tubes connected to the rear subframe. (Ducati )
Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP
The Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP is built around a steel trellis frame with variable-section tubes connected to the rear subframe.
Hypermotard 950 SP
10/10
The Hypermotard 950 SP comes with Bosch Cornering ABS EVO integrated with the Slide by Brake function and Ducati Wheelie Control EVO (Ducati)
Hypermotard 950 SP
The Hypermotard 950 SP comes with Bosch Cornering ABS EVO integrated with the Slide by Brake function and Ducati Wheelie Control EVO
First Published Date: 10 Aug 2024, 17:02 PM IST
TAGS: Ducati motorcycles Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.