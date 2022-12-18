In pics: BMW CE 04 is brand's first electric scooter
BMW CE 04 was showcased in India. As of now, it is not known whether the electric scooter will be launched or not.
BMW Motorrad recently showcased the CE 04 electric scooter in India.
The CE 04 has a claimed range of 130 km, according to WMTC cycle
The battery pack takes 4 hours and 20 minutes to charge from 0-100 per cent whereas it from 0-80 per cent takes 3 hours and 30 minutes.
The fast charger takes 1 hour and 40 minutes to charge from 0-100 per cent whereas it can charge 0-80 per cent in 1 hour and 5 minutes.
The maximum power output from the electric motor is 41.4 bhp at 4,900 rpm and the peak torque output of 61 Nm at 1,500 rpm.
The top speed of the electric scooter is limited to 120 kmph which is quite fast for an electric scooter.
BMW CE 04 can accelerate from 0 to 50 kmph in just 2.6 seconds.
The scooter comes with three riding modes, Eco, Rain and Road.
There is an LED headlamp, 10.25” TFT display including BMW Motorrad Connectivity, keyless ride, ABS, ASC, Electronic reverse and ventilated storage compartment with USB C.
