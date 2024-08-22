In pics: 2024 TVS Jupiter launched in an all-new avatar
- 2024 TVS Jupiter 110 comes with an all-new design, more features and a revised engine.
TVS Motor Company has launched the new generation of the Jupiter in the Indian market. It is offered in 4 variants – Drum, Drum Alloy, Drum SXC and Disc SXC.
The prices start at ₹73,700 ex-showroom. There are six colour options - Dawn Blue Matte, Galactic Copper Matte, Titanium Grey Matte, Starlight blue Gloss, Lunar White Gloss, and Meteor Red Gloss.
There is a new digital instrument cluster on offer. It comes with SmartXonnect with Bluetooth and application support as well. A few of the features on offer are the find me feature, distance to empty and average and real-time fuel economy.
There is an all-LED lighting, turn signal lamp reset, emergency brake warning and hazard lamps. There is follow-me headlamp and an infinity LED lightbar at the rear as well.
There is an external fuel filler cap, a small cubby space, a hook, a USB port to charge mobile devices and a large underseat storage that can store two helmets as well.
TVS says that the seat on offer is the largest in the segment, and there are alloy wheels on offer as well. The Bluetooth-enabled cluster with call, SMS, Navigation and Voice Assist. The panels of the scooter are made up of metal.
The engine on the 2024 TVS Jupiter is now a 113.3 cc unit that is air-cooled and gets fuel injection. It puts out 7.91 bhp of max power at 5,000 rpm and 9.2 Nm at 5,000 rpm.
It continues to come with a CVT automatic transmission. However, what is new is the electric assist which boosts the torque output to 9.8 Nm. This comes in handy when moving from a standstill or while overtaking. The top speed of the Jupiter 110 is 82 kmph.
TVS Motor Company has introduced a new iGO Assist technology. It combines Integrated Starter Generator, ISG Controller and a high performance battery that has a high rate of discharge and can charge within a couple of minutes.
There is also an auto start/stop system on offer. It shuts down the engine automatically when it is idling and then restarts again when the rider provides an input.
First Published Date: 22 Aug 2024, 14:29 PM IST
