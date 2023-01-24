HT Auto
Home Auto News World's Fastest Highways May Not Have Speed Limit Any Time Soon. Thank Evs

World's fastest highways may not have speed limit any time soon. Thank EVs

Germany's Autobahns or national highways are renowned for allowing vehicles to go to absolute speed limits as there is no real legal limit prescribed. And while there have been calls in the recent past to ensure a reasonable speed limit, the advent of electric cars may mean that the status quo is maintained.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Jan 2023, 10:24 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
File photo of an autobahn stretch in Germany. (REUTERS)
File photo of an autobahn stretch in Germany. (REUTERS)
File photo of an autobahn stretch in Germany. (REUTERS)
File photo of an autobahn stretch in Germany.

Volker Wissing, Germany's Transport Minister, believes that there is not much sense in dictating to citizens what speed they should be driving on Autobahns at. “The pace is the personal responsibility of the citizens, as long as others are not endangered. The state should hold back here," he was quoted as saying by the German media. "The high energy prices are already causing many people to drive more slowly. And with e-cars, people won’t drive as fast because they want to save their batteries."

E-cars or electric vehicles or EVs can extract a higher range when being driven at a constant pace and without sudden throttle thrusts. Experts recommend maintaining a constant speed for increasing the range. And this is what Wissing may have been referring to when he said that people won't be willing to go all out on Autobahns in such vehicles.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Triumph Speed Triple 1200 (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Speed Triple 1200
1160 cc
₹16.95 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Triumph Speed Twin (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Speed Twin
1200cc | Manual
₹10.99 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Indian Scout (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Indian Scout
₹13.6 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Suzuki Katana (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Katana
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹13.65 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Triumph Tiger 900 (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Tiger 900
888 cc
₹13.7 - 15.5 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa
1340 cc
₹13.74 - 16.66 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

But while the minister may not be too keen on enforcing a speed limit, there is a growing voice among people at large that believes in the merits of it. This includes views expressed by former Formula 1 driver Sebastian Vettel who had previously said whoever wants to test the limit of a vehicle can do so on a race track. “You have to look at the big picture. A speed limit would save almost two million tons of CO2 emissions. There are accidents in Germany that only happen because we don't have a speed limit. If you only save the life of one person, that's a no-brainer for me," he reportedly said.

First Published Date: 24 Jan 2023, 10:24 AM IST
TAGS: autobahn Sebastian Vettel Car crash Road accident
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo of an autobahn stretch in Germany.
World's fastest highways may not have speed limit any time soon. Thank EVs
US auto giant Ford is planning to axe 3,200 jobs in Germany. The union of the carmaker said it was extremely concerned about the future of the company's sites in Europe's top economy.
Big slash: Ford Motor to cut thousands of jobs, bets on EV tech
Tesla_Model_S_black
Secret revealed: Tesla’s main weapon vs rivals
File photo: Workers at Vinfast auto plant on the occasion of its opening ceremony in Hai Phong city, Vietnam in 2019.
Vietnam EV maker VinFast to wage promotion war to fend off Tesla price cut
The new Hyundai Kona gets new styling elements both inside and outside, besides offering new powertrain choice for customers.
Hyundai reveals more details of new Kona, EV's powertrain remains a mystery
Shopping Bag Shop Now
50% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 299 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 316 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
14% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 749 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 cm) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
2% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 369 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 319 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
62% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 564 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Tiago_EV_Blitz_4
Tata Tiago EV Blitz showcased at Auto Expo 2023
Jimny_10
Maruti Suzuki Jimny is finally here!
Keeway_SR250
Keeway SR250 is one of the best exhibits in two-wheeler segment at Auto Expo 2023
IMG_20230113_085405_01
Auto Expo 2023: Benda Dark Flag cruiser showcases its V4 engine with an air suspension
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara

Latest News

Ola Electric responds to scooter accident after front wheel breaks; rider recovering
Ola Electric responds to scooter accident after front wheel breaks; rider recovering
Hyundai Aura facelift launched: 5 things you should know
Hyundai Aura facelift launched: 5 things you should know
Okinawa announces first-ever European R&D centre, teases new electric cruiser
Okinawa announces first-ever European R&D centre, teases new electric cruiser
In pics: Porsche showcases its entire range in Festival of Dreams
In pics: Porsche showcases its entire range in Festival of Dreams
Hero MotoCorp's Vida V1 electric scooter is here!
Hero MotoCorp's Vida V1 electric scooter is here!

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city