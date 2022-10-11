HT Auto
Uber shocks passenger with a bill of over 27 lakh for a 15-minute ride

A person in the UK was charged over 27 lakh for a distance of 6 km by Uber.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Oct 2022, 13:03 PM
File photo used for representational purposes. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purposes.

The ones who use Uber for daily commutes have broken a sweat or two if the app shows surge prices for bookings. And, if it is absolutely imperative to reach on time, the tiny hole in the pocket that comes with the ride does stay on the mind for some time. But, all hell breaks loose if a 15-minute Uber ride charges one 35000 euros or approximately over 27 lakh.

This nightmare came true for a 22-year-old UK man who took a ride after he finished his shift to meet some of his friends. According to reports, Oliver Kaplan booked a Uber from Buxton Inn, Hyde to Witchwood, a pub in Ashton-under-Lyne which is roughly a distance of 6 km. He reportedly shared that while booking the cab, an amount of 10 to 11 euros was reflected on the app. However, the next morning Kaplan said that he received a text from Uber informing him that he has insufficient funds in his account as his ride bill mounted up to 35427.97 euros. “When I woke up hungover the next morning, the last thing I expected was a charge of over 35000 euros!" he reportedly stated.

(Also read | Uber plans only EVs in fleet from 2030. But not everywhere, not in India anyway )

Immediately, Kaplan contacted the Uber customer care service and demanded to know the reason for such a hefty amount. After a long argument, he was informed that the exorbitant bill was due to the drop location which was wrongly set to Australia. 

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read | Booking a Uber? No more unwanted driver calls asking destination )

Kaplan said that if he had enough money and if the bill got deducted, he would have landed into serious financial trouble as he would have to chase the company for a refund. Uber, after a while, adjusted Kaplan's bill to the original 10.73 euros. 

 

First Published Date: 11 Oct 2022, 13:03 PM IST
TAGS: Uber
