Booking a Uber? No more unwanted driver calls asking destination

Uber did a pilot project in May this year on the same before rolling out this programme, which yielded encouraging result.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Jul 2022, 20:17 PM
Uber looks to cut down on trip cancellation post-booking of the trip. (REUTERS)
Uber looks to cut down on trip cancellation post-booking of the trip.

For many of us who use ride-hailing services, it is an irritating situation when the Uber driver calls and asks for the destination. Also, if the driver doesn't that location convenient, he simply cancels the ride or asks the user to cancel it. This menace seems to be ending soon. Uber on Thursday announced that its drivers would be able to see the final destination of the passenger before they accept the ride. The move comes as Uber looks to cut down on trip cancellation post-booking of the trip, reports PTI.

This move follows feedback that the ride-hailing app received from its National Driver Advisory Council which was launched in March 2022 to facilitate a two-way dialogue between Uber and its drivers across six metro cities to address key issues. The ride-hailing service provider said in a statement that this move will enhance transparency and remove frustration for riders and drivers. "Drivers on the Uber platform across India will now be able to see the trip destination before they decide to accept the ride," the statement further said.

Uber did a pilot project in May this year on the same before rolling out this programme. The company also said that its pilot project yielded encouraging results in the reduction of trip cancellations. "Uber has decided to do away with the trip acceptance threshold and rolled out the unconditional feature to all cities. Uber will continue monitoring feedback from drivers and riders and make changes if required," the ride-hailing firm added in its statement.

First Published Date: 14 Jul 2022, 20:16 PM IST
TAGS: uber ride sharing ride hailing
