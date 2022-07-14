Amazon India partners Magenta Mobility to deploy EV fleet in Hyderabad

Amazon India's partnership with Magenta Mobility is a significant step towards its sustainability goals and will help in the acceleration of adoption of electric mobility.

In another step to achieve its goal of including 10,000 EVs in its delivery fleet by 2025, Amazon India has partnered home-grown charging solutions and integrated electric mobility provider Magenta EV to deploy a fleet of EVs for its delivery partners in Hyderabad. The fleet of electric vehicles will include two-, three- and four-wheelers.

Amazon India, in 2020, had set its goal of 10,000 EVs by 2025, which is a part of its overall progress towards The Climate Pledge – in which the company has committed to achieve net-zero carbon by 2040, 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement. Globally, the company has a commitment of deploying 100,000 EVs in its fleet by 2030.

The tech company's partnership with Magenta Mobility is a significant step in this direction and in the acceleration of adoption of electric mobility. Amazon India has earlier partnered Magenta for the same purpose in Bengaluru. “This launch in Hyderabad is a continuation of our collaboration with Amazon that started in Bengaluru and will help transform a significant number of Amazon’s last-mile delivery fleet to EVs," said Maxson Lewis, Founder, and Managing Director, Magenta Mobility.

He added that this step will also encourage the e-commerce industry to decarbonize last-mile logistics. Agreeing with him, Abhinav Singh, Director – Customer Fulfilment, Supply Chain and Global Specialty Fulfilment at Amazon India, said, “We are determined to build a supply chain that will minimize the environmental impact of our operations and add to our goal of inducting 10,000 EVs to our fleet by 2025."

Magenta Mobility is a charging solutions provider that is a Series A funded company backed by HPCL, JAN (JITO Angel Network), LetsVenture, and Indian American philanthropist, Dr Kiran Patel. The firm has been at the forefront of working closely with food, e-commerce, and pharma companies in order to decarbonize their transport logistics.

