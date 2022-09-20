Uber plans only EVs in fleet from 2030. But not everywhere, not in India anyway

Uber is planning to spend big bucks to assist drivers to make the switch to electric mobility in some of its biggest markets.

Uber is looking to jump on the electric vehicle (EV) bandwagon in a big way with CEO Dara Khosrowshahi confirming that his company wants to have drivers with only EVs in key markets like the US, Canada and Europe. While Uber has had electric ambitions for quite some time, Khosrowshahi's statement is the first actual confirmation with a set timeline.

Khosrowshahi, in an interview to CBS News, confirmed that there is a need to get drivers to shift entirely to electric power. "No, if we’re doing our job we’re gonna be all-electric," he said in response to a question on whether those driving petrol or diesel-powered vehicles would be allowed under Uber services in the future. But shifting to EVs is still an expensive proposition as the average price of such a vehicle in the US is at around $60,000.

As such, Uber reportedly plans to spend around $800 million to help drivers make the switch, as per the same report. Additionally, there are multiple incentives planned for Uber drivers that move around in battery-powered vehicles. All of these measures are directed towards helping the US-based company to slash its carbon footprint at a time when studies show that transportation is one of the many - if not the biggest - contributor to greenhouse gas emissions.

But while Uber backs electric technology in markets such as the US, Canada and Europe, India is also a very prominent market. Here, most Uber vehicles run on either petrol or diesel while those in the Delhi-NCR areas make use of CNG or compressed natural gas. CNG is a greener alternative to petrol and diesel but isn't exactly zero emission. Whether there would be a switch to battery power here remains to be seen although it would appear highly improbable in the foreseeable future due to numerous factors ranging from business model to support infrastructure and more.

