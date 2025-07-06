HT Auto
Govt reduces toll charges by up to 50% on national highways with bridges and tunnels

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Jul 2025, 09:57 AM
National highways with bridge, tunnel or flyover or elevated stretches will draw less toll tax from now on.

National highways with bridge, tunnel or flyover or elevated stretches will draw less toll tax from now on.
To explain the new toll charges, the ministry has cited examples. In one of the examples, it said that if a section of a national highway has a total length of 40 kilometres, comprising of structure alone, the minimum length shall be computed: '10 x 40 (ten times length of structure) = 400 kilometers or five times the total length of section of a national highway = 5 x 40 = 200 kilometers'. The user fee shall be calculated on the lesser length, i.e. for 200 kilometres, and not 400 kilometres. In this case, the user charge is only for half of the road length.

According to the extant rules, users pay ten times the regular toll for every kilometre of structure on national highways. The existing toll calculation method was meant to offset higher construction costs associated with such infrastructure.

First Published Date: 06 Jul 2025, 09:57 AM IST
TAGS: NHAI MoRTH toll plaza toll fee toll tax

