Tata Motors enters Sri Lankan market with Punch, Nexon, Curvv and Tiago EV
- Apart from showcasing its electric vehicle lineup, the brand also launched its range of SUVs and an electric hatchback.
In the image (L-R) – Mr. Mayank Baldi, General Manager, International Business, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd, Mr Rajeev Pandithage, Executive Director, DIMO, Mr. Gahanath Pandithage, Group Managing Director/CEO, DIMO, Mr. Ranjith Pandithage, Chairman, DIMO along with Mr. Yash Khandelwal, Head, International Business, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd, at the launch event, Tata Motors becomes the first passenger vehicle brand to enter Sri Lanka post market reopening.
Tata Motors has announced that they are entering Sri Lankan market. They have chosen Dimo as sole authorized distributor for Tata Motors in Sri Lanka. Tata is launching the Punch, Nexon and Curvv along with Tiago EV in the country. Both companies also took this opportunity to showcase Tata Motors’ strong EV portfolio with an exclusive preview of the Punch EV, Nexon EV and the Curvv EV.
First Published Date: 13 Mar 2025, 10:48 AM IST
