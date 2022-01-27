HT Auto
Size doesn't matter: Little Guy Micro Max compact trailer is made for adventures

The Micro Max trailer can seat up to six adults and sleep up to three people. It features a swiveling or rotating table along with integrated storage throughout the cabin.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 27 Jan 2022, 10:33 AM
The Little Guy trailer is offered either in white or silver paint, adorned with silver and red graphics. It also features LED lighting.
The Little Guy trailer is offered either in white or silver paint, adorned with silver and red graphics. It also features LED lighting.

While most motorhomes are big in size and won't fit into a typical garage, the Micro Max compact trailer from Little Guy Trailers isn't about size but adventures. It measures 15 feet, 11 inches long; 6 ft, 8 in width; and is up to 7 ft, 2.5 tall. It was first revealed as a prototype two years ago and is now being offered to customers.

Micro Max Trailer weighs only 1,785 pounds and can be easily towed by pickups, SUVs or crossovers. It gets a tubular steel chassis construction with Azdel paneling for the sidewalls and roof. These are insulated with block foam. The trailer is offered either in white or silver paint, adorned with silver and red graphics. It also features LED lighting.

(Also read | This world's biggest, most expensive RV was once owned by Will Smith)

The Little Guy Trailer adds a lot of options for electronics, appliances, and plumbing, including an eight-inch deep stainless steel kitchen sink.
The Little Guy Trailer adds a lot of options for electronics, appliances, and plumbing, including an eight-inch deep stainless steel kitchen sink.

On the inside, the Micro Max trailer can seat up to six adults and sleep up to three people. It features a swiveling or rotating table along with integrated storage throughout the cabin. The cabinets inside are made out of hardwood. There is an outdoor shower, powerful heating and cooling and great entertainment options as well as ample storage.

(Also read | Watch: This LEGO expedition camper truck in reality would be a major craving)

Further, the Little Guy Trailer adds a lot of options for electronics, appliances, and plumbing, including an eight-inch deep stainless steel kitchen sink. The kitchen area includes a two-burner stove, a residential style sink, a refrigerator, and a microwave. It gets Marine-grade vinyl upholstery on the inside. It also offers a 12.5-gallon fresh water tank and an 8.5-gallon gray water tank.

Additionally, the company offers The company also offers a Solar Package with a 110W flexible roof panel and 15A Zamp solar controller. Another is a Touring Package which adds a 3.5-in axle riser lift kit and a set of 15-in off-road tyres that are meant for some wild adventures. 

First Published Date: 27 Jan 2022, 10:31 AM IST
TAGS: motorhome
