Royal Enfield sales rise 15% in May 2026; domestic demand drives growth

Royal Enfield reported total sales of 1,03,231 motorcycles in May 2026, registering a 15 per cent year-on-year growth compared to 89,429 units sold during the same month last year. The performance was largely driven by strong domestic demand, which offset a decline in export volumes.

The company sold 94,115 motorcycles in the domestic market during May 2026, recording a healthy 24 per cent growth over 75,820 units sold in May 2025. Exports, however, declined by 33 per cent to 9,116 units from 13,609 units in the corresponding period last year.

FY27 Starts on a Positive Note

For the year-to-date period, Royal Enfield's total sales stood at 2,16,395 units, up 23 per cent from 1,75,988 motorcycles sold during the same period in FY26.

Domestic sales for the period rose 31 per cent to 1,98,244 units compared to 1,51,822 units a year ago. Export volumes fell 25 per cent to 18,151 units from 24,166 units recorded in the previous fiscal.

Commenting on the sales performance, B. Govindarajan, Managing Director of Eicher Motors and Chief Executive Officer of Royal Enfield, said the company has maintained its growth momentum in the first quarter of FY27 despite prevailing macroeconomic challenges.

Bullet 650 Expands Royal Enfield's 650cc Portfolio

One of the key highlights of the month was the launch of the all-new Bullet 650. The motorcycle expands Royal Enfield's growing 650cc portfolio and retains the iconic styling and character that have made the Bullet one of the most recognisable motorcycle nameplates globally. The bike is powered by a 647.95cc parallel-twin engine producing 52.3 Nm of peak torque.

New Andhra Pradesh Plant Announced

Royal Enfield also announced plans to establish a new greenfield manufacturing facility in Tada, Andhra Pradesh. The company plans to invest around ₹2,500 crore in the project, which will be developed in phases based on future demand and market conditions.

The proposed facility is expected to strengthen Royal Enfield's manufacturing capabilities and support its long-term growth strategy.

Community and Motorsport Initiatives Continue

The company opened registrations for the 22nd edition of the Himalayan Odyssey, which has been reimagined with four distinct ride formats to make the experience more accessible to riders. Royal Enfield also commenced registrations for the sixth edition of the Continental GT Cup, expanding the championship to eight cities across India.

Strengthening Presence in Global Markets

Royal Enfield continued to expand its international footprint during the month. The company introduced the Guerrilla 450 Apex in Australia and New Zealand, launched the Goan Classic 350 in Malaysia, and inaugurated a new store in Vietnam. The brand also expanded its presence in Latin America through new retail outlets and participation in major motorcycle events across the region.

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